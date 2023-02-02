LINCOLN – Fire Chief Richard Andrews retired last Friday after serving Lincoln for more than 50 years.
Andrews began his career in 1970 at 16 years old as a volunteer firefighter in Saylesville. There, he served as a firefighter for 19 years before becoming captain in 1989. In 2008, he was elevated to the position of chief.
During his time as chief, Andrews helped facilitate the consolidation of the Saylesville and Albion fire districts into the Lincoln Fire District, a unification, Andrews said, that had been attempted since the 1980s.
“The two districts were almost identical, so it only made sense” he told The Breeze. Consolidating the districts allowed the two to pool funds and stabilize the tax rate for residents. Andrews said he is hopeful that he has built a foundation strong enough for other departments to join the consolidation if they choose.
Michael Allen, Fire Commission chairperson, said the consolidation was no easy task.
“Chief Andrews worked hard. He worked tirelessly to get that off the ground,” he said. “It took many years, there were so many steps, meetings and procedures, and it’s because of Andrews that we were able to get through it.”
Andrews led his department through the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when personnel were constantly out due to illness or nervous to bring home the virus to their families. He said they were able to keep the station sanitized and get through the virus spikes thanks to diligent employees and sanitizing equipment.
In early December, one day after putting in his notice, Andrews and his team put out the fire that devastated the Knock On Wood Furniture store.
“We’re very fortunate no one got hurt, but that fire had a good head start on us, and we did make an interior attack on it,” he said. “Between the wood, the chemicals and the bricked-up windows, it was tough. We did a great job of making sure it didn’t spread to other homes.”
That fire proved to be the moment when Andrews decided that he’s had enough.
Over the course of 53 years, Andrews said he has witnessed the evolution of fire services, from improved technology and gear for firefighters to departments assisting on medical and rescue calls.
“When I started in 1970, we were getting about 70 calls a year. Now we get around 3,300,” he said. “Today, the Fire Department does more than just put out fires.”
As a lifelong resident of Lincoln, Andrews said one of the things he will miss most about the job is helping people, especially in the town he lives in.
“It gives you a sense of pride,” he said.
Something Andrews will also miss is the camaraderie that comes with being in the department, referencing his partners and co-workers as his other family.
Allen, who used to volunteer alongside Andrews when they were teenagers, said he has the highest level of respect for Andrews.
“He has a level head and an even temper; that’s hard to find,” he said. “It breaks my heart that he left, but he made sure this department was up to snuff. He gave back to the community. He is a good man.”
On behalf of the Fire Commission, Allen called Andrews “a true leader” and “one of the best.”
Andrews said he was inspired by his late father, Earl Andrews Sr., to start a career in fire safety. His dad was fire chief in Saylesville until 1984. His two brothers were also volunteer firemen, and his late brother, Bruce Andrews, was deputy chief in Saylesville. The chief’s son, Michael, is currently fire chief in Wilbraham, Mass.
Andrews said he plans on spending his retirement with his wife, Paula, his two children, two step-children, and his nine grandchildren.
Filling the position of fire chief will be Deputy Chief Robert Fisher.
“I loved this job,” Andrews said, “If I had to go back, I wouldn’t change a thing.”
