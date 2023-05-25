CUMBERLAND – With Memorial Day approaching, Cumberland Fire Dept. officials are asking residents to practice fire safety this summer.
“Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and we want to remind everyone to play it safe as they enjoy the warm weather,” said Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson. “Take the appropriate safety precautions against fires and burns so you can have fun all summer long.”
The department has helped battle several area brush fires in recent days.
“Right now the weather is dry, and we are seeing an increase in brush fires,” said Anderson. “As more people spend more time outside in the warm months ahead, we want to be sure everyone enjoys being outside safely and responsibly.”
• Always grill outdoors, never inside.
• Do not use a gas or charcoal grill on any porch, balcony, or fire escape.
• Place grills 10 feet away from the house and deck railings, and not under eaves or overhanging branches.
• Gas grills can be used on first floor decks or patios only if there is an outdoor stairway to the ground.
• Keep all matches, lighters, and lighter fluid away from children.
• Create a circle of safety. Keep children and pets 3 feet away from grills.
• Only use charcoal starter fluid. Do not use gasoline or kerosene to start a fire in a grill.
• Never add lighter fluid to burning briquettes or hot coals. Doing so may cause a flash fire and result in serious burn injuries.
• Charcoal briquettes give off carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly. Always use charcoal grills outdoors in a well-ventilated area.
• To dispose of grill ashes, allow the coals to burn out completely and then cool for 48 hours before disposal.
• If you must dispose of ashes before they are completely cooled, thoroughly soak them in water before putting them in a metal container.
• Never use gas to start a fire or add it to any fire.
• Store gas only outside the home, such as in a locked shed, and always in an approved container. Never store gasoline in the home or basement.
• Gas should only be used as fuel for an engine, not as a solvent.
• Re-fuel lawnmowers, leaf blowers, mopeds, and other devices only when the engine is cool, never when hot.
• Keep gas away from all heat sources, such as smoking materials, campfires, and grills.
Keep a water hose close to a fire pit, and people at least 10 feet away from the fire. If getting up, walk away from the fire instead of passing in front of it. Last spring, a local woman died in an accident involving a fire pit.
“This was a tragedy and we want to keep everyone safe this holiday and summer season,” says Anderson.
