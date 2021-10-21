SMITHFIELD — The Smithfield Fire Department will use a $25,000 grant from the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation for additional training for response teams in town, according to Chief Robert Seltzer.
Seeking “maximum benefit” from the money, Seltzer said the training is a continuous aspect of the job, and there are several specialized trainings and operations that the department can take part in.
There will be additional training for response teams in town, including tactile teams to deal with active shooter situations and working with the dive team.
Seltzer said the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation presented $25,000 to 13 departments, including Smithfield, where it has a branch, to celebrate the bank’s 125th anniversary.
Seltzer said the department is fortunate to receive the funding.
“We’re going to spend it on stuff we really need, not on stuff we’d like to have," he said. "It’s nice having money to do those things. It’s kind of where we need to go right now."
Seltzer said the remainder of the funds will be used toward other basic training.
In addition to celebrating its 125th anniversary, Bristol County is celebrating 25 years of Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation donations to local non-profits.
Seltzer said the money will not be used on a new fire station.
“The design work is being done right now. We’re getting closer,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.