WOONSOCKET — Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says one can’t adequately put into words the loss of Deputy Fire Chief Roger Perreault Jr.
“His smile was like a ray of sunshine,” she said.
Perreault died unexpectedly on Christmas Eve.
“He was an amazing guy and well respected in the city and the department,” said Fire Chief Paul Shatraw.
“He devoted his life and career to this job,” Shatraw added, saying Perreault acted like a father figure for many of the younger firefighters in the department, training many first responders throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Shatraw described Perreault’s calm demeanor that he exhibited on and off the field of work, and spoke about his work with him advancing technology and spearheading different fire programs throughout the department.
“This guy’s phone was never off no matter who called him he always answered his phone,” said the chief.
The Woonsocket Fire Department announced honors for the funeral that took place last Saturday, Dec. 31, following his active-duty death.
Perreault, a resident of Blackstone, Mass., died at the age of 59. His obituary notes that he was a member of the Rhode Island Fire Chiefs Association and the IAFF Local #732, and served as the treasurer and secretary for the Woonsocket Firefighters Relief Association.
The deputy chief was also an instructor for the Rhode Island Division of Emergency Medical Services as well as a registered nurse and a proficient woodworker.
“He dedicated his life to keeping his family and the firefighters who worked under him safe. He spent the last year of his life devoted to his granddaughter, Billie, who lovingly called him ‘Pop.’ He will live on in her mischievous smile,” stated the obituary.
“It is difficult to put into words the impact that Roger had on so many lives,” said Baldelli-Hunt.
“If it weren’t for being elected, I would have never had the pleasure of having Roger in my life as professional counterpart of our city, and I feel blessed that I was able to work with the deputy chief over the last nine years,” she added.
The mayor said that Perreault, Chief Shatraw, and Chief Tim Walsh from the Limerock Fire Department in Lincoln were the best of friends.
“He was my best friend for 40 years,” said Walsh. He and Perreault became firefighters on the same day back in 1986, then building a relationship where they could call or text every day.
Perreault leaves behind family members including his wife, son, and granddaughter, who Shatraw said always “stole his heart.”
He served more than 36 years at the department and in multiple other fire and emergency services groups.
“He made us all better, his legacy in the city of Woonsocket is going to continue,” said Walsh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.