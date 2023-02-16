Retired Woonsocket firefighter Rick LaBreche plunges into the icy water at Salty Brine Beach in Narragansett once an hour for 24 hours to raise money for Special Olympics Rhode Island, where his daughter and niece are athletes. From left: Elizabeth LaBreche, Rick LaBreche and Sarah LaBreche.
SCITUATE – Retired Woonsocket firefighter Rick LaBreche is taking the plunge, jumping into the icy waters at Salty Brine beach in Narragansett once every hour for 24 hours to raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics Rhode Island on March 25.
At 55, LaBreche, who lives in Hope, said it is his eighth year taking the hourly plunge, and he hopes to raise money to send athletes to the Special Olympics World Games.
All proceeds from the fundraising plunge go to the more than 4,000 athletes and volunteers that make up Special Olympics Rhode Island. LaBreche said SORI is proud that there is never an athlete charge for the more than 25 athletic events that take place year-round.
“Due to fundraising events like this, it’s due to generous sponsors that have supported our team and generous donations from family and friends,” LaBreche said.
“Our phrase is freezing for a reason, plunging for a purpose,” he added.
LaBreche said the plunge hits close to home for him, as his daughter, Sarah LaBreche, is a SORI athlete. Sarah participates in snowshoeing, track and field, basketball, duckpin bowling and unified golf.
Life for Sarah improved greatly after SORI, said LaBreche. Sarah, who is on the autism spectrum, was shy, very reserved and made limited eye contact before SORI, and is now a member of the SORI athlete leadership council and is a female athlete representative. His niece is also an athlete.
Sarah has won multiple gold, silver and bronze medals, LaBreche said proudly.
“It’s incredible the avenues that opened up for her. Not just for her, I’ve seen a lot of athletes grow. You see them included in activities and accepted in society. It’s all anyone wants in life is to be included and accepted,” he said.
LaBreche said he would still support fellow plungers if his daughter wasn’t an athlete, adding he would do whatever it takes to raise awareness for SORI.
The 24-hour Super Plunge began in 2013 by Chief Elwood Johnson of the Richmond Police Department, who did the event himself by plunging 24 times into the water at Goddard Park over 24 hours.
There are other plunge events put on by SORI, including the polar plunge and the unified champion schools plunge, LaBreche said, adding that those are only one plunge.
LaBreche joined the team in 2015, saying, “misery loves company.” The whole crew of 12 people all take the plunge every hour, on the hour. LaBreche describes the experience as a grueling one.
“It is quite a unique experience, I’ll tell you what,” he said.
LaBreche said the first few hours are fun, with everyone hanging out together in two sheds. The first couple of plunges are boisterous, but when the sun goes down, everyone calms down.
“We entertain ourselves. We watch movies. One we always watch is ‘Jaws.’” LaBreche said.
When the sun goes down and it’s pitch black outside, running the extra 100 yards to get into the water can be brutal, he added.
In total, Super Plunge participants raised around $100,000 per year, with each plunger setting a $6,000 goal.
“It’s an unbelievable amount of money to raise in a short period. We couldn’t do it without our generous donors,” LaBreche said.
