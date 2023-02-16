Super Plunger Rick LaBreche
Retired Woonsocket firefighter Rick LaBreche plunges into the icy water at Salty Brine Beach in Narragansett once an hour for 24 hours to raise money for Special Olympics Rhode Island, where his daughter and niece are athletes. From left: Elizabeth LaBreche, Rick LaBreche and Sarah LaBreche.

SCITUATE – Retired Woonsocket firefighter Rick LaBreche is taking the plunge, jumping into the icy waters at Salty Brine beach in Narragansett once every hour for 24 hours to raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics Rhode Island on March 25.

At 55, LaBreche, who lives in Hope, said it is his eighth year taking the hourly plunge, and he hopes to raise money to send athletes to the Special Olympics World Games.

