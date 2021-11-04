LINCOLN — Town Administrator Phil Gould said his fingers are crossed that the weather will cooperate for the weekend’s festivities, planned to commemorate Lincoln’s 150th anniversary as a town.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m., about a half-dozen PVD Food Trucks will be serving up tasty treats at Lincoln High School near the Route 116 field, where the Next Stop Band and several dance troupes are scheduled to perform.
At 5 p.m., attendees will be encouraged to head down to the football field, where there will be additional programming related to the town’s anniversary. Gould said he expects the winning floats from last weekend’s parade to be announced.
The concession stand will open to sell snacks, and Big Nazo puppets will be at the field greeting children.
At 7 p.m., fireworks are scheduled to go off from the “pit” near the football field. Guests can watch the display from the field or bleachers, but cannot bring chairs or food/drinks directly on the field.
The rain date for the event is Sunday, Nov. 7, but Gould said he’s feeling hopeful about Saturday. The festivities have been postponed several times to date, starting with the cancellation of the 2020 Memorial Day Parade.
This year’s parade was originally postponed from May to early October, but was delayed again due to Disney’s filming schedule at Chase Farm Park, where the post-parade food truck event was set to take place.
Filming of “Hocus Pocus 2” was delayed slightly, and began last week. The decision was made to move the post-parade event from the park to LHS due to the muddy conditions of the park.
Gould said there was one more day of shooting scheduled for this week before they wrap. The 1600s village made to look like Salem, Mass., is scheduled to come down shortly thereafter.
Gould said he would like to see the set remain up for a short period of time so that Lincoln residents might see it a bit closer-up.
“Probably one of the biggest things we lost by not having post-parade there is that we negotiated language in the contract so that people have the opportunity to go see this stuff,” he said of the town’s set agreement with Disney. “That got lost with the rain and changes in shooting schedules, but I’d like for residents to have the chance to go and see this.”
Even from the road, he said people are still “flocking over” to catch a glimpse of the set.
The parade finally went off on Saturday and was a hit despite rainy weather.
“It was great. All things considered with the weather, I think we made out pretty well,” Gould said.
The numbers were down from 2019, but Gould said there were still a lot of people who came out to enjoy the event. It was a bit shorter than usual, with less band performances. The high school and middle school bands had to pull out, he said.
There were a few new elements, such as Chinese dragons and a Mariachi band.
The grand marshal, who Gould intends to recognize this weekend, was former Lincoln Police Chief William Strain, a Coast Guard veteran. Strain had waited patiently for his opportunity to participate in the parade, having been invited to be grand marshal back in 2020.
