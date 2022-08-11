CUMBERLAND – A freak accident during the Saturday evening fireworks show at CumberlandFest over the weekend provided quite a scare to those impacted, but could have been much worse, said officials.
Seven people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a fireworks incident at CumberlandFest last Saturday night, Aug. 6.
At around 10:10 p.m., 10 minutes into the display billed as the largest in the area, public safety crews responded after pyrotechnic material was discharged but failed to explode in the air, coming into close contact with people on the ground and causing minor injuries to seven people.
Those setting off the fireworks were unaware of what happened, and the fireworks display continued to the end.
The Cumberland Youth Activities Council Board of Directors issued the following statement after the incident:
“Our primary goal at CumberlandFest is to provide a safe and enjoyable entertainment experience for our guests,” they said. “As such, all of us who are associated with the Cumberland Youth Activities Council and CumberlandFest wish to express our concern for the seven people who were injured during the fireworks accident on Saturday night. We wish all of those affected a rapid and full recovery.”
Alan Neville, board chairperson for CumberlandFest, said the only other issue for this year’s event was the very hot weather for three days, which limited attendance, particularly on Friday and Sunday.
“We were very pleased, given the hot weather that we had, with how it went,” he said.
The numbers through the gate were estimated at 11,000, Neville said, compared to 14,000 people in 2019. He said he didn’t blame the lower numbers on the return of a $5 entrance fee, as that fee was in place in 2019, but solely on it being “brutally hot for three days in a row.”
They were able to gain more than enough revenue to contribute to local youth groups, Neville said, including the $20 per reimbursement per volunteer hour.
“I’m going to take a nap for about a week now,” he said.
The fireworks incident was part of a professional display, said Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson in a statement.
“While the fireworks show was ongoing, a single projectile from the display malfunctioned and did not travel on its intended trajectory. This resulted in the device landing on the ground in vicinity of spectators.
Public safety crews responded and acted in accordance with a pre-incident plan created for this event. Crews rendered medical attention to those injured. A total of three ambulances, two from Cumberland and one from Woonsocket, were at the scene. Seven people, including four children and three adults, were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.
The Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s Office was immediately called to the scene for an origin and cause investigation. The state office is the point of contact for the any comments regarding their investigation.
The Cumberland Fire Department is reminding residents to always have an escape plan for public gatherings, including noting one’s closest exit for safety.
“Additionally, if you see something, say something to an official,” said Anderson.
