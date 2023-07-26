In attendance at the first meeting of the Central Falls Charter Review Council are members (l-r): Freeman Freeman, Miguel Garcia (chairperson), Barbara Silvis (vice chairperson), and Hugo Figueroa. Patricia Martinez is also a member of the Review Council.
CENTRAL FALLS – The city officially launched its new Charter Review Council on Monday, established as part of Mayor Maria Rivera’s budget this year to review the governing document.
“It’s been more than a decade since the city of Central Falls thoroughly reviewed our governance structure to ensure it supports our 21st century needs,” said Rivera. “It’s critical for our voters and all residents to understand and have a voice in the governance of their community. This important public process is necessary to keep Central Falls moving forward.”
The new commission has five members: Miguel Garcia as chairperson, Barbara Silvis as vice-chairperson, and members Hugo Figueroa, Freeman Freeman, and Patricia Martinez. Four of the five were present Monday, along with City Solicitor Matt Jerzyk and Director of Human Resources Ana Urena.
In 1951, the state decided to formally delegate authority to each community to have a home rule charter, according to Jerzyk.
“Since that time, many cities and towns took them up on the offer and on Nov. 4, 1952, Central Falls adopted its home rule charter,” Jerzyk said, and it is like the constitution of the city and how it should be run or governed.
Jerzyk reviewed the amendments made to the charter in 2012 and 2018. In 2012, the charter was revised to change the number of City Council members from five to seven, change the council terms from four to two years, establish council terms for eight consecutive years, make council members ineligible for health or pension benefits, and establish the mayoral term as no more than two consecutive terms, among a few other key revisions.
In 2018, the charter was amended to establish a Central Falls Code of Ethics, a Rainy Day Fund, 99 percent annual required contribution for the local pension system, diversity of language on forms and documents, City Council recall, and council quorum clarification.
The first active review of the charter is scheduled for July 31 at 4 p.m. and will focus on sections one through four of the document.
“On Aug. 7, we will review sections five through seven, on Aug. 16, sections eight through 10 will be reviewed, and Aug. 21 will be the conclusion of the meetings, with the 30th as the day to present all revisions,” said Garcia.
The council will open up the meeting on Aug. 16 to the public, but will mainly keep meetings among themselves as they discuss changes for recommendation.
Former Mayor Tom Lazieh was present at Monday’s meeting, which he said he knew nothing about other than that a public meeting would be taking place. Though the session wasn’t open to public comment, Lazieh stood to ask his questions and convey his confusion.
“What’s the reason we need a charter review commission? As a former city clerk, mayor, and council member who sat before a review commission and served also on the state charter commission, the reason and rationale you are discussing is something I fail to understand why,” he said.
“I did not see any documentation besides a notice, which normally in any public meeting, we allow public comments and I would suggest you hold public meetings and allow public comments,” he added. “To allow public comments at the end of the process is contradictory to the reason for public comments.”
Garcia deferred to Jerzyk to respond and to the mayor’s office for any comments or concerns. Jerzyk mentioned how the meeting was publicized through various media including the city website. He also noted the level of public input that would be solicited throughout via public hearings.
“At minimum, there are at least three points of intense public participation in this process,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.