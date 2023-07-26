Charter Commission in session
Buy Now

In attendance at the first meeting of the Central Falls Charter Review Council are members (l-r): Freeman Freeman, Miguel Garcia (chairperson), Barbara Silvis (vice chairperson), and Hugo Figueroa. Patricia Martinez is also a member of the Review Council.

 Breeze photo by LuzJennifer Martinez

CENTRAL FALLS – The city officially launched its new Charter Review Council on Monday, established as part of Mayor Maria Rivera’s budget this year to review the governing document.

“It’s been more than a decade since the city of Central Falls thoroughly reviewed our governance structure to ensure it supports our 21st century needs,” said Rivera. “It’s critical for our voters and all residents to understand and have a voice in the governance of their community. This important public process is necessary to keep Central Falls moving forward.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.