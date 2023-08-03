CUMBERLAND – The inaugural and potentially temporary Cumberland Community Celebration is replacing CumberlandFest this year, taking over Diamond Hill Park at 4097 Diamond Hill Road this Saturday, Aug. 5, from 2 to 9:30 p.m.
The town is running the event with help from PVD Food Truck Events, with 15 food trucks expected, live music, activities and fireworks.
There is no cost to get in as there typically was with CumberlandFest, and there will also be no midway, says Parks and Recreation Director Mike Crawley, just a fun day for Cumberland residents to come together around shared happy experiences.
Crawley says he’s still working on a potential rain date, and may run it on a different Saturday in the event of bad weather Saturday. If they had the rain date on Sunday, he said, quite a few food truck vendors have said they wouldn’t be able to come.
The Police Department is running its National Night Out event in conjunction with the Cumberland Community Celebration.
Providence Flea will be hosting a marketplace, advertising a “fantastic lineup of 40-plus local artisan, maker, vintage and food vendors from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring a fresh flower trailer, a book stall, handcrafted jewelry, soaps and candles, pottery, stained glass art, handmade woodcrafts, crocheted tops and accessories, naturally-dyed textiles and beachwear, original art and illustration, vintage and upcycled clothing and accessories, vintage vinyl records, graphic tees and local streetwear brands, plus locally made hot sauces and culinary syrups, locally roasted nuts, fresh baked babka, cookies and cakes from local bakeshops, and much more.”
The end goal is not to make money but to host a true community celebration, says Crawley, so there won’t be any of the usual donations to local groups from the proceeds.
The fireworks display will be a big one starting around 9 p.m. Saturday, with the same vendor doing it that puts on the annual Fourth of July fireworks.
Activities will include the town trains, bouncy houses, a small obstacle course, lawn games such as cornhole, some arts and crafts activities for children, police with a dunk tank, EMS teaching CPR, and blood pressure screenings for adults, among others.
“We want to give back to the town as a community celebration,” said Crawley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.