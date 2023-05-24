NORTH PROVIDENCE – A boat built by North Providence High School students will be raffled off on June 3 at a NPHS Marine Trades Launch Day.
For their senior project, Ava Dorgan, Chloe Bryant, Angelina Rebello and Jason Doucette Jr. decided to work together to build a 10-foot sailboat.
Since 7th grade, the students have been enrolled in the North Providence Marine Trades program, where they’ve worked in groups to learn the fundamentals of boat building. As they moved through the program, they took on larger projects in smaller groups.
By the third year of the program, students learn about marine electrical engines.
The seniors aged out of the curriculum last year, but said they weren’t ready to move on. For the first time in the program’s history, Dorgan, Bryant, Rebello and Doucette went beyond what any student has done before in building a boat for the public.
“It was really cool that with this project, we got to take on a much more independent workload and do things the way we wanted,” said Bryant.
Under the guidance of instructor Kevin McKiernan, the students spent more than 400 hours working on the boat.
“It needs to be pretty and as close to perfect as possible, because it’s going to belong to somebody and it’s going to have a permanent home,” Bryant said.
For Dorgan, the most important thing is that the boat floats, which she said it definitely will.
Doucette told The Breeze he is very proud of this project, and that watching the boat slowly come together over time is his favorite part of the process.
“It starts with just pieces of wood, but then it takes shape and forms into something someone can use,” he said. “It’s a great feeling.”
Rebello shared a similar sentiment, saying that “once the boat is done or I’m finished building something, I feel so accomplished.”
With this project, the four seniors said they hope to raise awareness about the NPHS Marine Trades program.
“It makes school fun. It’s the one class that you can learn and be hands on and really enjoy,” said Dorgan.
The Marine Trades launch day will be June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Camp Meehan in North Providence. Raffle tickets for the boat will be $20 each, or three tickets for $50, and will be sold at the event.
