East Greenwich runner Samantha Lombardi, bottom left, is out at the plate on a close play as Ponaganset catcher Kyla Angell, bottom right, makes the tag in front of pitcher Chloe Barber in the top of the first inning of their Division II softball game last Thursday on the Chieftains’ campus. The Chieftains are off to a 5-1 start that has them tied for first place with the Avengers.
Ponaganset shortstop Maia Salvo gets ready to throw out a runner at first after catching a sharp grounder in the hole during last Thursday’s game against East Greenwich. Salvo had her best game of the season on Monday against North Providence, as she went 3-for-5 with a home run, four runs batted in, and three runs scored. The Chieftains defeated the Cougars, 16-0, for their fourth win of the season.
GLOCESTER – Graduating five players who earned All-Division honors and won a division championship during their high school careers is tough, but the Ponaganset High softball team has found a way to fill in those blanks and break out to a 5-1 start in its Division II season.
And of those five victories, none was bigger than Tuesday afternoon's 8-4 victory over the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op squad on the Chieftains' campus. That victory knocked the co-op team from the undefeated ranks and put the Chieftains in a tie for first place in the 16-team standings with East Greenwich.
Speaking of East Greenwich, the Avengers handed the Chieftains a disappointing 11-1 loss last Thursday afternoon, but on Monday night at North Providence’s Notte Park, Ponaganset bounced back from that defeat by rolling past the host Cougars, 16-0, in a game that was halted after five innings by the mercy rule.
Entering today’s action, the Chieftains and the Avengers (5-1) held a half-game lead over Mount Hope (4-1) and a full-game cushion over Burrillville/North Smithfield (3-1), Westerly (3-1), and Lincoln (4-2).
That’s not bad at all for a team whose roster is loaded with sophomores, including center fielder Ava DiFiore, who was a Second-Team All-Division player last year, and shortstop Maia Salvo, who was a Third-Team All-Division pick.
“We’re still young, but no doubt, we’ll be in the hunt,” said Ponaganset head coach Mike Calenda. “We only play everyone in our division once, so you don’t get a good look at anyone twice, but we’ll be ready to play.”
The Chieftains were certainly ready to play in their first three games of the year. They opened the season on the road on Tuesday, April 4, by mercy-ruling Lincoln in six innings, 15-1, and two afternoons later in their home opener, they took a 4-2 thriller from West Warwick.
On Tuesday, April 11, the Cheiftains came back from one of its longest bus rides of the spring to mercy-rule Middletown, 10-0, and after they were mercy-ruled by the Avengers, they took out their frustrations against North Providence and used a 14-hit attack to down the Cougars.
Salvo highlighted the victory by going 3-for-5 with a home run, four runs batted in, and three runs scored, and she teamed up with sophomore Chloe Barber to pitch a five-inning one-hitter by tossing a 1-2-3 fifth.
Tuesday's victory over Burrillville/N.S. saw Ponaganset wipe out a 4-1 deficit by rallying for six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Salvo went 3-for-3 with a triple; sophomore Jillian Baris also collected three hits and drove in two runs, and Barber picked up the win in relief by throwing three innings of one-hit ball.
Speaking of Barber, she’s currently 4-1, and her best outing came in the six-inning victory over Middletown, as she blanked the Islanders on three hits, striking out a season-high 11 batters and walking one.
DiFiore, a southpaw, was the winning pitcher in the Chieftains’ win over West Warwick, and Salvo has struck out 10 batters and not allowed an unearned run in eight innings of work.
“We have some very good pitchers,” added Calenda, whose senior captains are left fielder Rachael Sayler, who is a two-time All-Division selection, and third baseman Emily Patterson. “We’ll be competitive with those girls on the mound.”
One player who is off to a hot start this spring is junior middle infielder Alayna Medina, who is 9-for-20 with two triples and 12 runs batted in, and in the win over NP, she went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Salvo, who has scored a team-high eight runs, has also knocked in six runs and senior first baseman Emily Pierce has five RBIs, and Baris, who owns a five-game hit streak, and sophomore Cecelia Orlando are also among the team’s offensive leaders.
Another 10th-grade returnee, catcher Kyla Angell, leads the team in walks (seven), and along with Sayler and Baris, has scored seven runs.
The Chieftains won’t be back in action until next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., when they head down Route 95 to face Westerly at the Bulldogs’ Cimalore Field. Two days later, Ponaganset will host Johnston, which is 3-2.
“Westerly looking good and Johnston’s got a fireballer pitcher too,” added Calenda. “Those are going to be tough games.”
