GLOCESTER – Graduating five players who earned All-Division honors and won a division championship during their high school careers is tough, but the Ponaganset High softball team has found a way to fill in those blanks and break out to a 5-1 start in its Division II season.

And of those five victories, none was bigger than Tuesday afternoon's 8-4 victory over the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op squad on the Chieftains' campus. That victory knocked the co-op team from the undefeated ranks and put the Chieftains in a tie for first place in the 16-team standings with East Greenwich.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.