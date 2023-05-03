PAWTUCKET – The Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark will reopen to the public on May 11, and two days later, on May 13, the anticipated First Strike Festival will be hosted at the mill on Roosevelt Avenue, from 1 to 6 p.m.
Among other activities at the First Strike Festival, which like other National Park Service events is free, is viewing the LEGO version of the original Slater Mill, created by lego artist Andrew Grover.
The First Strike Festival marks the events of 200 years ago, when 100 women weavers walked out of the textile mills in the village of Pawtucket, beginning the first industrial labor strike in America.
The schedule that day includes tours with rangers at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m., and a labor history talk offered on the hour from 1 to 5 p.m. Take a walking tour of the 1670 Jenks Settlement with the Old Slater Mill Association. Move and learn something new with Circus Dynamics and Metamorphosis Dance Co., or make art with M.J. Robinson from 1 to 3 p.m. Groove or write songs with local musicians, watch painting demonstrations, or dance around a maypole. Face painting will happen from 1 to 5 p.m., and visitors will also have the chance to get their soils tested for free and chat with the Rhode Island Master Gardeners, among other activities.
Kevin Klyberg, director of interpretation and education for the Blackstone River Valley National Historic Park, said staffers are ready to go for the season, with a couple of different offerings around the park this year.
One exciting program they’re starting to plan is a National Park Foundation grant-funded fishing program around the Blackstone Valley, he said. An intern has joined them for the project, and they’re now in the process of buying fishing poles to help people get out in nature. It will be catch and release only, he said, with the idea being to generate activity up and down the river.
The First Strike Festival will debut a “very cool” partial model of the mill, he said, really showing how the water power works.
Also part of this season will be the Walkabout Series, with walks at different sites in the Blackstone River Valley on Thursday evenings through the end of August.
First Friday musical program presentations will happen at the Slater Mill on the first Fridays of June, July and August, and residents are invited to come out to enjoy the great scenery of downtown Pawtucket.
All programming is free, and tours are free as well, said Klyberg, who has been with the National Park Service for 26 years.
“This is our big season,” he said, adding that traffic will be fairly heavy from the beginning of May through Columbus Day weekend, though the mill will be open for programs through the first weekend of December.
