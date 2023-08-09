PAWTUCKET – Alciana Lobo is closing on her new home at 305 Owen Ave., which she prepared for and secured through PCF Development’s first-time homebuyer program. Lobo celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event at the home with officials, loved ones, and PCF staff, all smiling from ear to ear on Monday.

Lobo has been living in Pawtucket for eight years after living in Boston. She arrived in New Bedford, Mass., from her native Cape Verde 17 years ago. She moved from Boston to Rhode Island after finding a job at Providence Community Health Centers, and now works at a neurology center in Foxboro and has lived in apartments all of her life.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.