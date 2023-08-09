PAWTUCKET – Alciana Lobo is closing on her new home at 305 Owen Ave., which she prepared for and secured through PCF Development’s first-time homebuyer program. Lobo celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event at the home with officials, loved ones, and PCF staff, all smiling from ear to ear on Monday.
Lobo has been living in Pawtucket for eight years after living in Boston. She arrived in New Bedford, Mass., from her native Cape Verde 17 years ago. She moved from Boston to Rhode Island after finding a job at Providence Community Health Centers, and now works at a neurology center in Foxboro and has lived in apartments all of her life.
“I moved a few times and was looking for something more affordable and good for my kids,” she said. “I always wanted to have my own home. I found out about the (PCF) program online on Facebook and then I asked a friend who went through the same process and she told me where to go.”
She started by taking homebuyer classes at PCF and then had one-on-one consultations with Dianny Melusky of PCF development. “She showed me the steps of how to build credit and how to save and everything else about becoming a homeowner, and I just followed the steps,” Lobo said.
Lobo said she never thought she’d be closing on her own home, but knew that homeownership might be best for her.
“I didn’t want to pay rent for the rest of my life. I knew I needed to do something to change my situation,” she said.
Lobo said that she didn’t know such programs existed, but is glad that she went for it when she did.
“I’m grateful for my friend who told me about the existence of this program and I never thought that it was possible,” she said.
Now Lobo tells others who are low income that it is possible to qualify for an affordable home and has been spreading the word about the PCF program to her friends.
The process for obtaining the home mostly consisted of paperwork, which Lobo said was hard since she wasn’t familiar with it.
“Dianny was there during the whole process, walking me through it and guiding me, which made it a little easier. She told me to not give up during the process and I thought it wasn’t going to be possible but she made it possible and I’m very grateful,” Lobo said.
Lobo said she mostly experienced stress from making sure that everything was ready and handed in on time. During the process, she said she felt welcomed and not judged for the fear that she felt at times that she wouldn’t be able to go for it.
She will be moving in this week with her father and her three sons.
Lobo said she is most looking forward to having happiness in her new home and comfort for her three children.
“I just want my kids to grow up in a healthy, happy environment and I think this is perfect. It’s all about them,” she said.
Lobo said she appreciates the whole process, including everyone involved.
“I feel like they all play a part in this, especially Dianny,” she said. “I am super happy, nervous and excited.”
The property at 305 Owen Ave. was the site of a former group home, which was purchased by the city as part of an effort to spur development of more affordable housing, and PCF responded to a request for proposals for its development. According to PCF Development’s Linda Weisinger, the current median sales price for a home is $442,700. This home was sold for $249,000, which is nearly $200,000 below median price in R.I.
“It’s a testament to the mission of the organization,” said Weisinger. “We must continue to invest in critical resources needed to offer affordable housing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.