North Cumberland Middle School physical education teacher Andrew Miller, left, and his fishing club students, who meet for classroom instruction one day a week, and go fishing at Stump Pond in Smithfield on weekends.

CUMBERLAND — Physical education teacher Andrew Miller has given students the unique opportunity to learn how to catch a fish while easing the stress of middle school life through a fishing club offered at North Cumberland Middle School.

In his second year leading the club, while also teaching physical education to students in grades 6 to 8, Miller said the turnout has been successful with around 25 kids involved, and around 15-18 showing up on weekends to participate in the actual act of fishing.

