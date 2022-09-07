PAWTUCKET – Five Democrats, incumbent at-large Councilors Michael Araujo and Melissa DaRosa and challengers Roberto Moreno, Nicole LeBoeuf and Yesenia Rubio, look to be among the top three voter-getters in the Sept. 13 primary, for the chance to move on to the general election against Republican Michael Cooper and a shot at one of three available at-large Town Council seats.

At-large council members represent the entire city, so all Pawtucket voters are eligible to choose their top candidates. There is no obligation to vote for three members, with the option to vote for one, two, or none at all on the ballot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.