LINCOLN – The Planning Board has given preliminary plan approval to Lonsdale Land Management for a proposed residential building on the corner of Smithfield Avenue and Higginson Avenue.
Osko Multifamily will build five units, with two of them being affordable housing. The building will be located directly next to Calderon Auto Repair at 935 Smithfield Ave.
There is no existing building or establishment at the vacant corner lot, which measures about 16,500 square feet.
Eli Osko, owner of the property, said the property has 11 parking spaces.
“There are plenty of spots, a lot more than requested,” he said.
The board issued more conceptual master plan approval for the project last May.
Last September, the proposal went before the Zoning Board of Review, and the Zoning Board approved a special use permit application to allow the development with the following conditions: the project will comply with the drainage plan, the project will have two affordable units, and a lighting plan will be submitted with the apartment rendering.
The last condition states that when excavation begins, an environmental expert will be involved with testing near the tanks, the applicant will obtain a stamped engineered environmental report that the soil has been tested before the certificate of occupancy has been issued, a full environmental report will be filed with the town, and the environmental expert will be involved throughout the construction process.
No variances or reliefs were requested for the project.
Osko told the board that the reason for the delay in project progress was because he was waiting for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to approve a physical altercation permit, which took about eight months.
“It’s a little bit of an odd lot, an odd piece of property, definitely something has to go there,” said Planning Board Chairperson Kenneth Bostic. “It does fit.”
At the next Planning Board meeting, there will be a public hearing on the project.
