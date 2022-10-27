NORTH SMITHFIELD – Donald Lacroix, who has been living at Deerfield Common Apartments at 190 St. Paul St. in North Smithfield since 2017, says there should be a state investigation and charges filed related to the ongoing poor water quality there.

For five years, Lacroix says he has been trying to get the problems addressed, most recently connecting with Sen. Jack Reed’s office. Management at Deerfield Commons should be held accountable, he said, especially if they knew about the problem all along.

