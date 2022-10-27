NORTH SMITHFIELD – Donald Lacroix, who has been living at Deerfield Common Apartments at 190 St. Paul St. in North Smithfield since 2017, says there should be a state investigation and charges filed related to the ongoing poor water quality there.
For five years, Lacroix says he has been trying to get the problems addressed, most recently connecting with Sen. Jack Reed’s office. Management at Deerfield Commons should be held accountable, he said, especially if they knew about the problem all along.
“Those people should all be held accountable and responsible for their non-action, or lack of communications to the residents, and especially if they knew of the problem but said nothing all this time up until I started to investigate the problem back in 2017,” said Lacroix.
Reed’s office updated Lacroix on the situation last month, indicating that representatives had spoken to Rhode Island Housing and property management who were actively working “to remedy the complaint” with upgrades to the water system and possible approval of a project for 2023 to eliminate the “dead line” feeding the property. The potential project would be a partnership between North Smithfield and Woonsocket.
Property management again couldn’t be reached this week.
The water, which is often described as the color of tea, has been tested and found to be fine, according to past reports.
Lacroix says management is not actively notifying residents of line flushing, reading a letter he received earlier this month that there would be no hot water due to flushing. He adds that HUD has not been able to give him or residents of Deerfield Common any helpful information.
“Once the work is complete, you will see a discoloration in your water, because running the water will clear the line. We have water available in the community room,” he read.
Lacroix says they failed to inform residents on specifics about the flushing and how long it would last. He said that he continues to be concerned for the older residents who haven’t been following the problem as closely as he has been.
“I’m thinking, man, these people don’t know anything, and you know, they’re just using the water, and we don’t know which one to flush and how long it’s going to last,” he said.
Lacroix says he is now hoping to move out of state, but will continue to worry about Deerfield Commons residents once he’s gone as the problem continues.
