NORTH SMITHFIELD/WOONSOCKET – White flags of remembrance are being installed in North Smithfield and Woonsocket to remember the 344 combined residents between the neighboring communities who have died due to contracting COVID-19.
In North Smithfield, 76 white flags representing the 76 residents who have died due to the virus have been installed near the American flag pole outside Town Hall, said Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski.
Tiffanie Reilly, the town’s recording clerk, said local clerks were contacted once the larger Rhode Island Remembers COVID-19 Memorial at the Statehouse spearheaded by Fred Faria was removed on July 2, and asked to continue the memorial individually on a smaller scale.
Reilly said they were told to do what they want with the flags, and they felt the area outside Town Hall was best.
In Woonsocket, said Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt on Tuesday, 268 flags representing the 268 residents lost to COVID will be incorporated into a planned memorial showing the city’s respect and remembrance. She told the City Council that they’re finalizing a location this week in a place where the flags will be left alone. The mayor said they plan to join communities across the state in leaving the flags up.
