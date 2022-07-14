LINCOLN – A new flashing sign has been approved for the crosswalk near Lincoln Middle School and Lime Acres Park.
Town Administrator Phil Gould asked permission of the State Traffic Commission last December to add rectangular rapid-flashing beacons at the crosswalk on Jenckes Hill Road and another at Old River Road and Cross Street in Manville. After reviewing both requests, the commission decided to approve the Jenckes Hill Road application, but voted to deny the second.
Gould said several constituents have reached out with concerns about the volume of speeding going on near LMS and Lime Acres, asking for a flashing sign to warn drivers. He’s heard similar complaints in Manville, where children often cross Old River Road to access Manville Park.
A field review was conducted for both locations to help the commission in its decision-making.
Speed data was collected in the vicinity of the Jenckes Hill Road crosswalk, where the 85th percentile speed was 39 mph. The 85th percentile speed is the speed at or below which 85 percent of all vehicles are observed to travel under free-flowing conditions.
The posted speed limit is 35 mph along much of Jenckes Hill, but 20 in the school zone.
The commission approved the crosswalk beacon at that location based on the proximity to LMS, the nearby neighborhoods and baseball field at Lime Acres, and the recorded speeds near the crosswalk.
The flashing beacon at the middle school on Jenckes Hill Road will be installed as part of a construction contract next spring, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
A field review at the second location at Old River Road (Route 126) and Cross Street revealed that there were no crashes in the last three years. The posted speed limit is 25 mph, and average speeds were calculated to be 31 and 34 mph for the southeast-bound and northwest-bound traffic. The 85th percentile speeds were 37 and 38 mph.
After reviewing the data, the commission determined that the current crosswalk is “equipped with warning signs at and in advance of the crosswalk, alerting motorists to the potential for pedestrian activity.” The beacons were denied, “due to the relatively short distance between the crosswalk and existing crosswalk signage.”
