LINCOLN – Former major with the Rhode Island State Police and current Lincoln resident Dennis Fleming has accepted the role of police chief.
“I’ve lived in Lincoln since 2000, I raised my kids here, I’ve been a Little League coach. I just love this community, and now I get to be part of it in a different way,” he said.
Fleming holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Norwich University and a master’s in criminal justice from Roger Williams University.
For some 28 years, Fleming served Rhode Island across all barracks of the RISP. He has worked in divisions such as detectives and the DEA task force.
In 2015, he made the rank of captain, and ran the Uniform Division until 2016, when he was promoted to major. For three years, he was in charge of detectives, and in 2019, ran internal affairs.
During Fleming’s last three years with the RISP, he was in charge of the department of public safety, “which means I was responsible for sheriffs, 911 and the Capitol Police,” he explained. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Fleming said the opportunity to give back to the community is what attracted him to the role.
“It’s a great place to live, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for the town, the people who run it and the Lincoln Police. When the position opened up, I figured it was a way for me to give back to a community that has given me so much,” he said.
Fleming said he believes being a resident of Lincoln is an important part of the job.
“You know the values of the community, and you know what’s at stake,” he said.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said he also believes community involvement is crucial.
Gould said former Police Chief Brian Sullivan was a great example of someone who was “interwoven in the fabric of Lincoln,” and was well regarded, respected and trusted as both as chief and a person.
“I know Chief Fleming will be the same way,” he said. “Over the past 20 years, I’ve seen his involvement firsthand.”
Gould said Fleming’s passion for and knowledge of the town coupled with his “impressive displays of leadership throughout his career” is what set him apart from the other 35 applicants.
“His character and professionalism make him a great fit, and I think he’ll serve as a role model for some of the younger officers, as well as our ranked officers,” he said.
Despite being well versed in the community and law enforcement, Fleming said his goal for this year is to learn exactly what it means to be a part of the Lincoln PD.
“With the help of two great captains, Capt. Kyle Wingate and Capt. Christopher Nightingale, I’m getting educated, and I’m learning how to be the best chief I can be, and from there we’ll all move forward together,” he said.
Fleming thanked Sullivan for leaving the department in great shape, and thanked the town and members of the LPD for welcoming him to the position.
