LINCOLN – New Police Chief Dennis Fleming says he is “proud and humbled” to be part of the Lincoln Police Department.
Heavy rainstorms didn’t stop family, friends, residents, town and state officials and past and future colleagues from showing up to Lincoln Middle School on Monday to witness Fleming being officially sworn in as chief.
A Lincoln resident of two decades, he served for the Rhode Island State Police for about 28 years, retiring as a major prior to being named in Lincoln.
Fleming has been acting chief since late last month, taking over for interim chief Capt. Christopher Nightingale, who served in that role following the retirement of Chief Brian Sullivan, who retired from the position in March.
At Monday’s ceremony, Town Administrator Phil Gould thanked both Nightingale and Capt. Kyle Wingate for “doing a great job maintaining the ship on course,” and for stepping up in the absence of Sullivan.
Fleming said the leadership of both captains, along with Sullivan, has eased the transition, and that Sullivan has left the Lincoln Police Department “in great shape.”
As chief, Fleming said he intends to emphasize collaboration between both law enforcement and civilians.
“I want to hear your ideas. I want you to be part of the decision-making process for many years ahead. Under my leadership, we will work together as a team to continue to maintain the highest level of service,” he said.
Fleming’s intentions mirror those of Gov. Dan McKee’s, who at the ceremony said, “Now is the time to really connect our community and our public safety and our police.”
McKee said he believes it takes strong community leaders to maintain and form these bonds, and that he feels the town has the proper leadership in place to succeed in this endeavor.
Gould agreed with McKee, saying he trust Fleming to maintain law and order, uphold justice, and protect citizens, in addition to having confidence that Fleming will foster community partnerships and uphold trust among residents.
Fleming promised to do just that, saying, “I will ensure that this department continues to thrive, to strengthen public relations and increase public confidence. We will continue to build partnerships with our residents, organizations, schools and businesses in the community.”
During an emotional moment, Fleming gave a heartfelt thanks to his family for playing a “huge role” in his law enforcement career.
“Those of us in law enforcement know that none of us can truly be successful without a supportive family. Long hours, stress, missed holidays, missed birthdays can take a toll on a family, and I’m fortunate to have a supportive family,” he said.
Fleming’s children, Ryan, Patrick and Lynsey, along with his father, were present at the ceremony, as was his wife Karin, who completed the ceremonial badge pinning.
The ceremony began with a moment of silence and reflection for those affected by the events of 9/11, as well as an invocation from Rev. Ferland of St. Ambrose Church, which highlighted the contrast between a monumentally tragic occasion and the joyous celebration of a new police of chief to protect Lincoln’s people.
