LINCOLN – Wednesday was another day of tumultuous weather, including possible tornadoes and microbursts touching down in Lincoln, Smithfield and the Scituate/Glocester line.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said they were getting reports of tornadoes, but he wasn't sure whether it was in fact a twister that toppled the press box at the Lincoln High School football field. It was, however, a strong enough gust to knock the Ferguson Field press box over, he said.
There were also some downed trees in the area of the school and The Valley Breeze offices.
A video from Larry Levin at North Central Airport in Smithfield appeared to show a tornado hitting there.
Gould said Monday's rain brought most localized flooding to the southern end of Lincoln, while Tuesday's rain and flooding was mostly on the northern end of town.
Trees and wires were down on Bungy Road on the town line between Glocester and Scituate.
National Weather Service personnel said they will survey storm damage in Connecticut and Rhode Island on Thursday.
"Looking at radar data and videos it does appear likely that a tornado occurred," they posted. "The survey will help determine its strength on the EF-scale, maximum wind speed, and path length/width. More info tomorrow as it becomes available."
Wednesday was the second time in a month where area residents scrambled to safer parts of their homes after getting multiple tornado warnings on their phones. Tornadoes last months hit neighborhoods in several communities, including North Providence, Johnston, Scituate, and Cumberland.
