WOONSOCKET – Although many drivers traveling down Mendon Road may occasionally wonder what’s going on in the buildings behind Tasca Buick and Patriots Diner, they may never imagine that one of those businesses create a direct manufacturing link between the White House and Woonsocket. Last Thursday, March 17, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was invited to visit FlockTex and see that connection being made firsthand.
Flock is the name for extraordinarily tiny cut fibers measuring less than one or two millimeters, somewhere between 20 and 30 thousandths of an inch. Fibers at that size have a texture close to powdered sugar, but through an engineering and manufacturing process, can be adhered to paper or plastic to make products such as the classic red Christmas ribbons, industrial fabrics (such as polishing cloths), automotive materials, and fancy packaging, among other products.
Flock can be made from any kind of fiber, such as cotton or rayon. The manufacturing process includes taking raw fiber, washing it, cutting and grinding it, dyeing and then drying it. Once the flock is ready, it is coated onto sheets of paper or plastic, some as long as 60 football fields, and cut into appropriately sized sheets.
Every year, the White House Christmas ornaments are packaged in molds covered with flock produced in Woonsocket. While FlockTex doesn’t know what the ornament will look like, they know the color dye of the form. The company has been responsible for this packaging production for more than 20 years. The actual ornament forms, which are made through thermoforming, a process that heats up the flock-coated plastic, are created at Vac Forming Unlimited in Central Falls.
Edward Abramek Sr. began flocking process experiments in his basement at 342 Olo St. in Woonsocket in the 1960s. He graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design where he studied textile engineering. Once he perfected the flocking process, he incorporated FlockTex in 1967, purchased one flocking line, and opened up shop in the basement of the mill building at 84 Fairmount Street.
A few years later, the building relocated to its current location at 200 Founders Drive in Woonsocket, and Edward Abramek Jr. took over the business after retiring from the U.S. Air Force. The facility expanded to 80,000 square feet, and is now run by a third generation of Abrameks: Gary, Brian, and Gregory.
The three brothers share responsibility for the business and interchangeably handle operations. This allows them to manage flexibly, they expressed.
Though some business has slid to China over the years, the brothers said, they’ve developed products to fill those gaps. Instead of working against overseas businesses, they’re working with them.
“We’re finding that manufacturing is coming back again,” Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said, discussing aspects of commercial tax rates with the Abramek brothers. She pointed out that in the last seven years the commercial rate has gone down a little bit each year. Her goal, she expressed, was to remove “blighted properties and housing stock that has outlived itself,” in order to rejuvenate residential properties and their tax rates.
FlockTex, which is fully-staffed with 35 employees, according to Brian Abramek, once had many more employees on the floor. Today, though, their current employees meet the needs of their business. On the tour, Gary’s son, Austin Abramek, was working on the floor but stopped to hug Mayor Baldelli-Hunt. The two are acquainted through one of the mayor’s children.
“I think we all knew we would take (the business) over,” Brian Abramek, speaking for himself and his brothers, told The Breeze. “We’ve worked in the factories since we were 13.” And with 12 children between the three of them, they’re confident that the operation will pass to the next generation of Abrameks in Woonsocket.
