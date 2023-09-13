PAWTUCKET – If the city has a routine system for inspecting its storm drains and the cause of flooding isn’t found to be caused by a defect in the structure or some other type of blockage from tree roots, a resident’s claim is likely to be denied, says City Solicitor Frank Milos.
Milos delivered the bad news at a Sept. 6 claims subcommittee meeting in response to resident Christine Reiff’s sewer overflow property claim of $2,260.
Reiff, who lives off Newport Avenue, said the “terrible rainstorm” on July 4 caused the sewer system to back up into her basement, leaving an inch of water. She said she had to have a restoration company come after her rugs and floor were ruined, and her insurance company wouldn’t pay damages.
Milos said it was ultimately up to the committee to decide whether to approve the claim for payment, but his research after he was asked about this situation some 20 years ago, and when it comes up from time to time, is that generally speaking it’s not the city’s liability when such flooding occurs, unless someone can show where the city fell short.
The system is generally able to handle the water load on a day-to-day basis, he said, but torrential rain in a short period of time taxes the system. Milos said he wasn’t questioning at all what Reiff said happened.
Councilor Mike Araujo said he feels for Reiff, and remembers well the rain of July 4, as it “ruined a lot of cookouts” for the holiday.
“I was outside cooking that day, and it was more than I have seen in many, many years,” said Araujo, adding that this “big deluge in a short period of time” was unfortunate, and he wishes Reiff’s insurance company had paid.
Answering Councilor Yesenia Rubio’s question, Milos said there’s no real detection system. City Clerk Rick Goldstein said that if a call isn’t made right away to check the line, there’s nothing left to find, as whatever was blocking the line is gone.
Councilor Roberto Moreno made the motion to deny the claim, and it was unanimously approved.
