With more time spent at home this past year and a half, people have been sitting in their living rooms, staring at their carpets and realizing they could use an upgrade, says Joyce Scopelliti, co-owner of Vee Jay Floor Covering in Greenville, about the explosion of business this past year.
The pandemic, while terrible in most ways, had a positive effect on her business, as they were busy all of last year and this year, with more and more customers, she said.
Michael Massud, co-owner of Massud & Sons Floor Covering in Central Falls, agreed. “For us, it’s been the busiest we’ve been,” he said. “People are staying home and doing projects. This year has been extremely busy compared to years in the past.”
“We’ve been consistently busy,” said Marcia McBurney, who’s in charge of sales at PT Floor Covering in Woonsocket, which is owned by her husband Paul. “The pandemic didn’t hurt us.”
Instead of spending money on vacations and cruises, people stayed home and put money toward house improvement projects, she said.
Scopelliti said that vinyl plank floors are very popular among customers right now. They’re realistic-looking and easier to maintain than hardwood, she said, adding that they are waterproof, so they can be wiped down with a damp cloth.
While luxury vinyl plank flooring is also the biggest seller at his store, Massud said they’ve been selling everything from carpeting to hardwood and tile.
Harder surface floors, such as hardwood and ceramic, are more popular among customers, McBurney agreed, but people are still buying carpeting, typically for bedrooms and upper levels of homes.
All three stores have been facing challenges with products on backorder. For Vee Jay Floor Covering, fortunately those backorders haven’t lasted for months, Scopelliti said. “It hasn’t been that bad,” she said. “We’ve been lucky.”
Massud said some materials are just not coming in fast enough. “That’s the main issue,” he said. “Backorders have been the biggest struggle.”
Though shipping charges and transportation costs have gone up, Scopelliti said the store has kept their prices almost the same this year. Massud said they have increased some of their prices. “We try to keep prices reasonably low,” he said, but “everything has gone up in the industry.” He said the cost of wood has risen at least 60-70 percent.
Increased prices have not deterred his customers, “which I’m shocked at,” he said. “I’m assuming they want to get projects (going).”
While they use some local products, Massud most of their materials are shipped from the south. Despite setbacks with timing, Massud said that most customers have been understanding.
Scopelliti agreed: “If they really like the product, they’re willing to wait.”
After closing for a few months at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Scopelliti said they experienced pretty normal business when they reopened. For anyone that comes in, “we try to help them the best we can,” she said.
It’s been challenging to get products, McBurney said, noting that the big challenge is with transportation and getting materials from the manufacturers. “There’s a trucking and labor shortage,” she said. PT Floor Covering is booked through the end of the year with orders, she said, and they’re supplying a lot of whole house projects.
Issues with backorders aren’t just present in the flooring industry, so people tend to be understanding, she said.
