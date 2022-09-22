LINCOLN – The Lincoln Conservation Commission is teaming up with WeRoast Coffee Co. for a fall flower planting event in Lincoln.
The commission has purchased daffodil flowers and bulbs to be planted in an effort to bring a pop of color to two neglected areas in town. Volunteers who come out to help plant will be given a voucher for a free coffee from WeRoast on Front Street.
Bulbs and Baristas is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2, with a start time of around 10 a.m. Volunteers will meet across from the Front Street bike path entrance near Lower Road. Some of the bulbs will be planted there.
Daffodils are typically planted in the fall, from September to November. They’re perennials, so they’ll return each year.
“We’re making a little daffodil field at the corner of Front Street and Lower Road,” said commission member Stephanie Santos. “It’s a nice open space that has a lot of potential, and we thought this would be a unique idea to brighten it up.”
The plan is to tackle that area, plus another location at the corner of Smithfield Avenue and Woodland Street (across from Walker Street). Santos said that area was inspired by Bill McManus, a local resident who has been advocating for a cleaner, more beautiful town.
“We’re calling it Bill’s corner,” she said. “It’s another nice little spot. A lot of commission members clean that section in the spring.”
The commission has hosted trash cleanups at both locations. Most recently, the commission participated in the statewide anniversary ZAP the Blackstone cleanup on Aug. 27.
After reviewing the numbers, Santos said they had more than 30 volunteers that day in Manville, two dozen in Albion, and 50 in Saylesville. They removed 118 bags of trash, 12 tires and one mini fridge.
Bulbs and Baristas may be the last commission event of the season as the weather begins to turn. In the meantime, Santos said they’re putting plans in place for the near future.
“We’re working as a commission on finalizing and voting on an action plan for the town,” Santos said. “We’re a really motivated group with a lot of fresh ideas that we’re looking to tackle with an actionable plan.”
