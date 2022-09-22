Bulbs and Baristas
Buy Now

The Lincoln Conservation Commission is hosting a Bulbs and Baristas daffodil planting event on Sunday, Oct. 2. Volunteers who help plant bulbs will receive a coffee voucher from WeRoast.

 Breeze photo by Nicole Dotzenrod

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Conservation Commission is teaming up with WeRoast Coffee Co. for a fall flower planting event in Lincoln.

The commission has purchased daffodil flowers and bulbs to be planted in an effort to bring a pop of color to two neglected areas in town. Volunteers who come out to help plant will be given a voucher for a free coffee from WeRoast on Front Street.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.