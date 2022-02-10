FOSTER – Foster Land Trust Chairwoman Linda Los Tibbetts said she is not surprised to hear about flying squirrels living in Foster, though she is surprised many residents didn’t seem to know they were there.
According to the University of Rhode Island’s study on fisher cats, conducted on several Foster Land Trust trails, there was at least one sighting of the elusive squirrels during a six-week survey from June and August 2021. The purpose of the study was to track fishers to discover movement in habitats historically unsuited for them.
Tibbetts said the study provided an opportunity to see wildlife thriving on Foster’s trails, as well as bring awareness to its hiking opportunities. Tibbetts said it is the Land Trust’s third time participating in the study, each time bringing surprising results.
“I’ve known about the flying squirrel population here since the 1950s, but not many people do,” Tibbetts said.
Flying squirrels are the smallest species of squirrels in Rhode Island, and are common in the mainland part of the U.S., but according to the Rhode Island Department of Environment Management, they are rarely seen due to their nocturnal behavior.
Flying squirrels, measuring up to 10 inches, do not fly, instead using a loose flap of skin stretching from their front to back legs to glide up to 150 feet while using the tail as a rudder.
The URI study placed cameras on five trails, including trails off Moosup Valley Road, The Northwest Greenway, S. Killingly Road, and the Schneider and Tikkanen properties.
A total of 4,480 photos were collected, capturing 15 species detected on Land Trust trails. Among them are at least one fisher, an opossum, red fox, coyote, striped skunk, long-tailed weasel, flying squirrel, raccoon, grey squirrel, beaver, otter, mink, bobcat, mouse, gray fox, human, porcupine, turkey, black bear, feral cat, groundhog, dog, white-tailed deer, eastern chipmunk, and eastern cottontail.
Tibbetts said the Land Trust is allowed to use trail camera photos of wildlife captured by the RIDEM to attract residents to come to explore trails, though she does not recommend current use of the trails for people untrained for snowy, icy and muddy ground.
She said she is grateful to not have to go through thousands of pictures to find the good ones.
“It would take hours and hours. The animals can be hiding, they’re not always obvious,” she said.
Now is a good time to see animal prints, including snowshoe and cross-country ski tracks left by humans, “if you can find a place to park that is not too icy,” Tibbetts said.
All Foster Land Trust Trails are posted on the town website at www.townoffoster.com/land-trust. Trail studies and photos can also be found there.
