GLOCESTER – Deb Visneuski Fontaine is still recognized for the bubbly character she portrayed in her party hosting business, Polly’s Parties, decades ago. It was during one of her parties in the 1990s that Fontaine met a young guest she said changed the trajectory of her life forever.
After more than 24 years of teaching sign language across the state through her company Sing A Sign Inc., Sign Language Program for Children, Fontaine’s second book, and the first in “The Signing Kids” series, “The Signing Kids present: Learning Sign Language through Laughter” has been published.
The colorful book features six children who teach a simple sign sentence interpreting a whimsical illustration.
“I knew the book had to be silly. If the kids are going to love it and learn from it, it has to be fun,” Fontaine said.
Fontaine teamed up with artist Carlo LoRaso, who worked with Disney, to illustrate “The Signing Kids.” Fontaine said it was important that the illustrations have animated facial expressions to show the emotion. LoRaso did an excellent job capturing the various emotions, she said.
The benefits of hearing children learning sign language include better memory, brain growth and development, focus and concentration, formation of brain synapses and early spelling.
They’re presently working on the second book in “The Signing Kids” series and plan on at least 10, said Fontaine. A total of four new characters are planned to be added to the upcoming “The Signing Kids” books.
In addition to “The Signing Kids,” Fontaine has written “Clumpy the Cloud,” a children’s environmental book to be published soon.
Fontaine said one customer reached out to describe how her child loves the book so much that they sleep with it. Though she said she hopes one day to branch out to make the characters into signing dolls, she said for now everyone can purchase sweatshirts and T-shirts with their choice of their two favorite characters signing “My” and “Name” and the child’s/adult’s name spelled out in sign language beneath the characters.
Fontaine’s interest in signing began during one of her “Polly’s Birthday Tea Parties” years ago. It was at one of those events where a young girl began signing to her and, for the first time in her life, Fontaine felt helpless around a child because she couldn’t respond.
“Her smile lit up the room and I had nothing but a smile to give back,” she said.
The following month, Fontaine went back to college for sign language courses, followed by classes at the Rhode Island School for the Deaf. From there, she would teach all the children at her parties how to sign the “Happy Birthday” song, and other party signs.
When the children returned to their preschools and elementary schools after being at a Polly’s Party, teachers began witnessing their students teaching other students how to sign what they had learned. Teachers began asking children and parents where they had learned their new signing skills, said Fontaine. School leaders began calling the Polly’s Parties location requesting that Fontaine come to their schools’ classrooms.
After a year running both Polly’s Parties and the new “Sing A Sign Inc., Sign Language Program for Children,” Polly’s Parties was sold due to the high demand from schools.
Fontaine had also started her own preschool and kindergarten in 2006 in addition to her Sing A Sign program. “The Little Village Schoolhouse” in Smithfield was run with an emphasis on learning through laughter and sign language. It was sold in 2016, with Fontaine going back full-time into the schools. A week after the sale, her husband of 43 years, Chief Joseph Fontaine of the Providence Fire Department, nearly died after unknowingly breathing in cyanide at a major fire on Eaton Street. Deb and their four children stayed by his side as he remained in a coma at Rhode Island Hospital.
“It was a long road to recovery, but thankfully Joe’s strong; however he’s never without his emergency inhaler close by now.” Fontaine said. She returned to schools in 2017.
Due to COVID restrictions, Sing A Sign Inc. has not been in schools since March 2020. Fontaine said she is delighted to return this fall with her new series of “The Signing Kids” books.
“My hope is that children everywhere will learn sign language for the many benefits, to bring the world a little closer together and to never feel as helpless as I did so long ago as I looked into the eyes of that beautiful, smiling, signing child,” she said.
“The Signing Kids” book can be purchased at www.thesigningkids.com, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, the Brown and Hopkins Country Store in Chepachet, Wakefield Bookstore, Stillwater Books, Bellevue Kids, The Coffee Grinder, and other local bookstores.
