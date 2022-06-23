LINCOLN – Lincoln’s annual outdoor summer food truck and concert series kicked off over the weekend.
Hundreds gathered at Chase Farm Park off Great Road on Sat., June 18 for a food truck supper in the park, enjoying free entertainment by Cee Cee and the Riders.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said it’s great to have the concert series back after several years of postponements due to the pandemic and bad weather.
“We had a fantastic turnout on Saturday and the weather held off for us,” he said. “It was really well received.”
Gould said Chase Farm Park was full of families, with children running up and tumbling down the hill as their parents enjoyed the music.
The next concert and food truck night is scheduled for July 16, with music by Dynamite Rhythm. Next Stop Band is scheduled for Aug. 6, followed by Those Guys on Sept. 3. All of the events run from roughly 5 to 8 p.m.
Part of the proceeds from the food truck series helps support Lincoln’s annual Memorial Day parade celebration.
