LINCOLN – Diane Walsh’s birthday wish in June was to celebrate her 70th year in a significant, lasting way that involved music, prayer and giving. With the help of Big Nice Studio, her wish came true as she is now recording an original album, with all proceeds to be donated to the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry.
“Turning 70 is a big deal. It’s a big deal, period, but especially for me. I’m an only child, and neither of my parents made it to 70, so I wanted to do something really special,” Walsh said.
Walsh, now a part-time librarian, told The Breeze that she discovered her passion for music at a retreat when she was around 15 years old. She said she spent her days hanging out and singing with the musicians and children who could play guitar, requesting song after song.
The following summer, when she went back to the retreat, Walsh had learned to play the guitar herself. Since then, she said she hasn’t stopped playing, singing and songwriting.
Walsh’s strong ties to her faith inspired her to begin writing her own “prayer songs,” as she continued to perform and be involved with music programs at various churches.
It was at her own parish, Saint Jude Catholic Church at 301 Front St., where she met Brad Krieger many years ago.
“We went to the same church and we were friends with his father. I saw Brad and his brother grow up,” said Walsh.
Krieger owns Big Nice Studio at 25 Carrington St. in Lincoln. He produces an array of music, from large ensemble indie rock bands, to live jazz groups and individual singer songwriters.
When Walsh reached out to Krieger about this project, he immediately agreed, donating his time and resources to help Walsh raise money for the food pantry. She said she’s extremely grateful for his help, enthusiasm and expertise.
“I met Diane when I was a child and she was running the music program at the children’s mass at St. Jude’s,” said Krieger.
“Diane reached out to me over a year ago and I was very excited to reconnect and have the opportunity to work together on a recording project. She was one of the first people I’d ever seen play a guitar when I was a kid, it feels wonderful to be able to have her in my studio all these years later to collaborate.”
Walsh will be joined in the studio with two of her old friends and Liz Cipriano, a friend she met at the Lincoln Senior Center ukulele club.
Krieger told The Breeze that aside from reconnecting with Walsh, he knew he wanted to take on this project because it allows him to contribute to his community in a unique way.
“I hope to collaborate with other local charities and organizations who could benefit from working with me at the studio. I would be happy to have a conversation with anyone in need of my services,” he said.
Since she first embarked on this project, Walsh said she knew she wanted proceeds to go to a non-profit, but she wasn’t sure which one.
When she started volunteering at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry earlier this summer, she figured they were the perfect recipient. “There are so many people that are benefiting from that resource,” she said.
As a music lover himself, specifically of jazz, Bob Chaput, co-director of the food pantry, said he was excited to hear about Walsh’s project. He said he felt Walsh’s music and concert would be a great way to not only raise money for the pantry, but awareness as well.
“We’re an all volunteer organization and we have been since day one,” said Chaput. “We’re able to do what we do because of the generosity of the community.”
Chaput said that the need for food has dramatically increased.
“We went from serving around 100 families a month to now over 600 families a month,” he said.
Walsh said she hopes to raise at least a few hundred dollars for the pantry, and to hopefully inspire others to volunteer on a regular basis.
Walsh said she is unsure how she will distribute her record. As of now, she is considering selling CDs, but also is considering uploading the music onto streaming platforms such Spotify and Apple Music and just requesting donations from listeners.
Walsh expects that the majority of donations will come from a concert, which will be held in late October.
Chaput said that in the past, any kind of church-sponsored music event in support of the food pantry has been successful, despite the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry being secular.
One of Walsh’s songs, called “Shine Your Light,” has a strong correlation with the mission of the food pantry. In the song, Walsh sings “shine your light, share your bread with the hungry, and those in need, shine your light, give clothes to the homeless, and plant a seed. Shine your light, satisfy the afflicted, let kindness lead. Shine your light, reach out to a stranger, lend a hand. Shine your light, speak out for injustice, take a stand.”
“It’s kind of perfect,” said Chaput.
To hear Walsh’s music, find out about her upcoming performance, and to learn more about how to support the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, visit www.nrifoodpantry.org or find them on Facebook.
