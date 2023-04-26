PAWTUCKET – New congressional candidate Gabe Amo’s story of public service began in Pawtucket, where he grew up and aspired to live a life helping the community.
Amo announced last week that he is running for Rhode Island’s District 1 seat in Congress, and had raised more than $105,000 in campaign funds.
He has extensive experience in both local and federal government, most recently serving as the deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and as special assistant to the president.
The Breeze caught up with Amo to talk about his roots in Pawtucket and what drives him in his aspirations for higher office.
What is your fondest memory of growing up in Pawtucket?
Walking around. I would walk to all parts of the city from Daggett Avenue to Smithfield Avenue and the Oak Hill and Woodlawn neighborhoods. I got to see layers of Pawtucket and how rich it is in its cultural roots. The cultural tapestry in Pawtucket is rich — Portuguese, Cape Verdean, Colombian, Ghanaian, Liberian, Irish, Greek, and so many others.
When was the moment when you envisioned yourself in the political sphere and working in public service?
I never knew for sure what the role would be, but I knew I would be living a life focused on others. Those values were instilled in me at St. Mary’s School. I was part of a community that told me that service to others was important and that started mainly in Pawtucket.
What’s it like now looking back at where you came from? What runs through your mind first?
It’s a Rhode Island story that happened due to the hard work of my parents: my dad, who was the owner of a small business located on Mineral Spring Avenue in the early 1990s, and my mom, who worked in nursing homes in Pawtucket and in the Providence area over the course of my life.
It has been a long journey, but my values were nurtured in Pawtucket. I had a call to serve others. It is a pivotal time in our government and important to have experienced leaders for first congressional district, and that’s why I am running for Congress.
What were you like as a kid? Were you into reading?
I loved reading and had lots of overdue books and fees from the Pawtucket Public Library, which was such a beautiful building. That’s where I would dig up content about politics. Otherwise, I was just a kid out there with friends in the summer riding bikes, playing in Woodlawn Little League (which I was not good at) and CYO basketball in Quality Hill (which I was not good at either) and going to the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA. I had so many friends and family that I spent a lot of meaningful time with.
Tell us about your family
I have five brothers and two sisters, most of whom are in Rhode Island and lots of extended family, many of whom came to Pawtucket first (from Ghana or Liberia). I also had (non-biological) uncles and cousins whom I grew up with in the area. I had lots of uncle and aunt figures in the neighborhood that shared my Liberian and Ghanaian background.
Growing up in Pawtucket, which experiences have driven you to continue your work in public service?
There are so many formative ones. I volunteered at the dragon boat races, I worked for the R.I. Democratic Party at their headquarters on Roosevelt Avenue, and I interned and worked for Patrick Kennedy. In my teens, I spent a lot of time hopping on RIPTA buses from the Visitors Center to go to other volunteer opportunities elsewhere in Providence and to political offices.
Any advice for kids that are in Pawtucket now?
It starts with one thing: work hard. Whatever you are focused on, you need to put your whole self into it. Then you find what you like, helping family, community, the state, and the world. It starts with the intensity of your effort to show that you care. At the end of the day, that’s what we are made of, connections outside of ourselves.
What would be the main goals you focus on in Congress?
The main things would be standing up for people in the district on issues with Medicare and Social Security, making sure we reverse the Republican actions to restrict reproductive rights, and to take action on gun violence. We can’t experience another national tragedy and still do nothing. This is about supporting the community we know well and to make government work at the highest level.
