Getting married at the family home

Erica Lozy says she was thrilled to be married to husband Cameron Mackenzie at her family home in North Smithfield on Sept. 9. Her parents, Michael Lozy and Deborah Lozy, pictured at left, met at Autumnfest 40 years ago.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Michael Lozy and Deborah Berthod met at Autumnfest back in October 1983, and married on that same date, Oct. 10, four years later, in 1987.

Fast forward to 2022, and the couple recently hosted their youngest daughter Erica’s wedding at their family home on Sept. 9.

