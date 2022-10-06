NORTH SMITHFIELD – Michael Lozy and Deborah Berthod met at Autumnfest back in October 1983, and married on that same date, Oct. 10, four years later, in 1987.
Fast forward to 2022, and the couple recently hosted their youngest daughter Erica’s wedding at their family home on Sept. 9.
Michael Lozy said that when he met Deborah, he was at the beer tent with some friends. His old friend Giselle walked up to the group, followed shortly thereafter by Deborah. Giselle suggested a double date.
“I liked rock and roll, she didn’t like rock n roll. I liked fast cars, she didn’t like fast cars. There was some big differences (at first),” said Lozy. But the differences ended up completing one another, as the pair went on to date for four years before purchasing their first home in North Smithfield.
In 1989, Lozy designed the family home with detailed blueprints, created a scale model, and further adjusted the plans to create the perfect home. In 1991, he obtained a construction loan and was the general contractor, completing much of the work himself.
“I’d sit in my little den, and I’d draw on paper and pencil, then the next year I built a scale model based on those drawings,” said Lozy.
During that time, they lived with his wife’s parents, Nancy and Louis Berthod on Providence Pike. The Berthods were deeply ingrained in the town; Louis built their home in 1966 and opened and operated Louis Berthod Realty, helping local families find their homes. His wife graduated from North Smithfield Junior Senior High School in 1975, the same school all her four children attended as well as three grandchildren.
In May 1992, the house was finished, and the Lozys and their two children, Allison and Michael, moved into their new home on Rocky Hill Road. But shortly after settling into the four-bedroom home, they learned that they had not built enough rooms, as they were expecting their third child, Erica, in January 1993.
“Three children in two bedrooms created chaos, (but) it helped create a tight-knit family,” said Erica Lozy.
The Lozys continued to attend Autumnfest festivities, as the children were in gymnastics and were part of the parade.
Erica’s siblings have stayed in New England, while Erica said she has always been on the go. She left Rhode Island at 18, but returned home for holidays, special occasions, and academic breaks. After her undergraduate career at Western New England University, she completed a master’s degree in applied behavior analysis at the University of Maryland Baltimore County and earned a doctorate in school psychology at Louisiana State University.
It was during Erica’s four years in Louisiana that she met Cameron Mackenzie. In 2019, she made the first move and messaged Cameron via an online dating app. The message led to an enjoyable first date, followed by a few weeks of dating, but an abrupt end due to timing. Erica said she was focused on school, and Cameron was planning on moving to Colorado. As timing would have it, two months later, Erica and Cameron ran into each other at their shared favorite bar. They gravitated toward each other and stayed at the establishment well beyond when their friend groups left. Erica had two years left in Louisiana and Cameron was soon moving to Denver. Both were adamant about wanting to spend the summer together, but believed their relationship would end with his move. As the summer went on, their relationship grew, and by the time Cameron left for Denver, they were committed to one another beyond that season.
During the following two years, from 2019 to 2021, Erica and Cameron maintained their relationship with daily calls and monthly visits. Last year, Erica accepted a residency position in Nebraska, bringing her much closer to Cameron. Cameron was unexpectedly offered a job in Florida at the same time. The job included better pay, benefits of being near family, and more affordable housing to grow a family. Erica moved to Nebraska, Cameron to Florida, but their commitment to one another remained stable. In January of this year, the two made their engagement official. In July, Erica won her doctorate, secured a job in Florida, and moved in with Cameron.
Erica and Cameron spent 1,127 days living in different states, took a total of 56 flights, and spent more than $10,000 on travel to have 205 days together. On Sept. 9, they celebrated their marriage outside her childhood home in North Smithfield, surrounded by family and their closest friends. Erica had the honor of wearing her mother’s wedding gown from 35 years ago, paired with her 94-year-old grandmother’s wedding band.
The following day, Erica and Cameron continued their celebration with extended family and friends from all over the country. Michael and Deborah proudly opened their home to friends and family, old and new, to help honor the newlyweds.
“Getting married where I grew up was particularly special because I haven’t lived there since I was 18 and left for college,” Erica said.
“Being able to continue my own family where mine began was important to not only us, but to my father,” she said.
The couple currently live in Florida, but told The Breeze they don’t expect to stay there forever as they plan to eventually come back to New England to raise a family.
Erica’s parents, Michael and Debbie Lozy, will be celebrating 35 years of being married on the last day of Autumnfest, Monday, Oct. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.