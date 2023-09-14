CUMBERLAND – After 74 years of doing life and ministry together, Edna and Raymond Shepherd aren’t letting a move to the nursing home stop them, continuing on in their care for others.
Now living at Mount St. Rita Health Centre in Cumberland after nearly 40 years of living near the high school, the Shepherds celebrated their 74th anniversary of loving each other and their family in June.
At age 95, Raymond is a retired minister, serving for decades in various churches in the Blackstone Valley, and also worked for Electric Motor Company in Boston and then Jet Spray Corp. in Norwood, Mass., where he worked for 28 years and rose to be vice president of customer service, traveling the country and world but always finding his happiest place back home.
Edna is 92, and was the church pianist and organist at the churches they served and was a Sunday school teacher for more than 60 years. She also conducted vacation Bible schools at some of the churches and worked in early childhood education at Happy Hollow Nursery School in Medway, Mass., for many years. She was a vocal soloist in church from when she was a young girl.
Originally married in Edna’s father George Yeo’s church in Quincy, Mass., today they have six children, 12 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
The couple’s six children are Faith Guiney, of Franklin, Mass., Edmund Shepherd, of Mesa, Ariz., Deborah Galdun, of Millville, Del., Raymond Shepherd, of Sutton, Mass., Stephen Shepherd, of Pheonix, Ariz., and David Shepherd, of Cumberland.
They say they consider themselves so fortunate, sometimes looking at what they’ve been blessed with throughout their lives and being amazed all over again that they could have been given so much.
Raymond’s eyes fill with tears as he recalls their years of happy ministry to others in churches that could never really afford to pay them much. He has one thick scrapbook full of his life as a minister, and the other one full of his business dealings. If he were to put a title on both of them, he told The Breeze, it would be that “This is the Lord’s Doing.”
Their calling from the Lord these days is to run services at 11 a.m. on Sundays at Mount St. Rita after being asked by staff to do so.
All they’ve ever wanted, said Raymond, is for people to experience the presence of God in their lives and how God answers prayer and is in control, even in a world that sometimes feels out of control.
Raymond was founding pastor of Bethany Assembly of God Church, which was in Milford, Mass., and is now in Mendon Mass., where he pastored for 10 years, and the co-pastor at First Assembly of God Church in Woonsocket for 27 years, also helping at several other churches along the way.
There were so many times, said the couple, such as when the 1856 South Franklin Congregational Meeting House with its potbelly stoves became available, where they could sense God’s provision. When one door closed, another opened, and when there was no true church building to meet in, they met in people’s homes.
“God has been so good to us,” they said.
Raymond said he never wanted to talk about money, and he knew that meant also being successful in a separate occupation to provide for the family.
The Shepherds visited missionaries on many trips over the years, and Raymond has preached in several countries. He also performed pastoral services at Woonsocket Hospital for about 11 years, and they conducted religious services for the Holiday Retirement Community for 11 more.
Raymond recalls so many stories of people experiencing freedom through faith, including one man who experienced a complete conversion and broke his old habits. People in prayer together knew that it was God who did it, he said.
Raymond started out working with his wife’s father in ministry, and later worked with his son-in-law Carl Guiney to establish Woonsocket First Assembly of God on Mendon Road.
One of the greatest miracles of his life, besides his wife, said Raymond, was being able to end his medications for grand mal seizures and doctors finding no evidence of anything being wrong with his brain.
