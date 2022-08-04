LINCOLN – They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but certified professional dog trainer Casey Hallenbeck begs to differ. She’ll prove it, at her new “canine enrichment center” on Front Street.
Hallenbeck recently opened For the Love of Dogs, a pet supply store that also offers dog day care, group and private training, self-serve dog washes and fear-free grooming services at 259 Front St.
She graduated from Cumberland High School in 2016 and opened a small dog-walking business, which she ran for several years — but Hallenbeck said she’s always wanted to have her own shop serving other dog lovers in the community.
When Misty’s Paw Wash closed earlier this year, Hallenbeck took over that space. There’s a small retail section with dog food, harnesses and leashes, treats and toys, and a lot of mentally stimulating “enrichment” products like puzzle toys, snuffle mats and other harder-to-find products.
There’s self-serve pet-wash stations available now, and a fear-free certified groomer will start on Aug. 16. For the Love of Dogs also offers a small-scale daycare program Monday-Friday for up to six dogs. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, they offer nail trimming.
As a certified professional trainer, Hallenbeck will be offering small-group training classes “to ensure every person and dog get the one-on-one attention they need,” she said.
She’s also offering “sniff-it room” sessions, where people can rent a space for their dog to try different puzzle toys and enrichment activities. Hallenbeck said the sniff-it room is a great activity to enjoy on a rainy or especially hot day when dogs can’t be outside for long.
Hallenbeck got her start in dog training by watching videos online. She managed to teach her family’s 12-year-old dachshund “who only knew how to sit” a bunch of new tricks. When she adopted her own dog in high school, she worked with a professional trainer and realized she’d like to pursue a similar career.
“In the industry, it’s unfortunate, but dog training is not regulated,” she explained. “Anyone can call themselves a dog trainer … so it can be nearly impossible to find someone who is actually educated on dog behavior, body language and learning theory.”
Hallenbeck was certified through the Council of Professional Dog Trainers after undergoing more than 300 hours of hands-on training experience and passing a written exam. Every three years, she will be re-certified.
“I’m very happy about that. It keeps me up to date on everything, making sure I’m giving my clients the best experience possible,” she said.
She’s thrilled to open up shop in the Blackstone Valley, adding that there’s a lack of options in this area for training.
“I want to give people around here a good option for their dogs,” she said. “I’m really excited to finally be that for people.”
She said a focus at For the Love of Dogs will be on education; teaching people how to meet the need of their dogs beyond the basics like food, water and shelter.
“Dogs have needs for social connection, mental stimulation, engaging in natural behaviors like chewing, sniffing, playing and running … all of those things,” she explained. “I want to educate people on that and provide them with opportunities to meet their dogs’ needs in a convenient way.”
She said that’s why she offers everything she does. She wants For the Love of Dogs to be a “one-stop shop” for all canine needs.
For the Love of Dogs is open 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10-3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit missionenrichmentri.com or For the Love of Dogs on Facebook.
