For the Love of Dogs
Buy Now

Cumberland High School graduate Casey Hallenbeck, pictured with her dogs Cooper and Olive, has opened For the Love of Dogs on Front Street in Lincoln.

LINCOLN – They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but certified professional dog trainer Casey Hallenbeck begs to differ. She’ll prove it, at her new “canine enrichment center” on Front Street.

Hallenbeck recently opened For the Love of Dogs, a pet supply store that also offers dog day care, group and private training, self-serve dog washes and fear-free grooming services at 259 Front St.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.