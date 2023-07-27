NORTH SMITHFIELD – PFAs, or polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been found in the North Smithfield School Department’s water supply, but officials say the water is still OK to drink.
The substances are known chemicals that are found in many products created to repel water, grease, or stains. They are known as “forever chemicals” due to the fact that they do not break down in the environment.
Everyone has a low level of PFAs in their blood, but long-term health effects can result from ingesting higher levels.
North Smithfield schools own two wells and supplies its own drinking water, officially licensed by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The area surrounding North Smithfield High School is farmed by the Goodwin Family, and nearby water sources include Todd’s Pond, Primrose Pond, and the Audubon Fort Wildlife Refuge.
Rhode Island recently changed its PFAs compliance cap to 20 parts per trillion.
According to a July 21 community notice, well #2 owned by North Smithfield schools tested at 31 parts per trillion, in the while well #1 tested at 2 parts per trillion.
“The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Supt. Michael St. Jean said in a statement, adding that the level of PFAS in the drinking water is not high enough for the Rhode Island Department of Health to require that people not drink it, but the schools will work with RIDOH scientists and engineers for remediation plans.
“I have been assured by RIDOH that federal funds will be made available to assist with remediation,” he said.
During a School Committee meeting on July 18, days before the notice was sent out, resident Mary Cimini spoke of the potential risks that future solar canopies at the high school would bring to surrounding water sources.
As of the July 18 meeting, school officials were seeking more bids for the work.
“I feel that certain town employees and selected officials seem to meet the demands of a few rather than the town as a whole and that’s why we’re back to square one,” said Cimini.
Since town residents rallied to oppose further expansion of Material Sample Technologies over concerns related to potential pollution, the town has established the Water Supply Review Committee to meet on how to protect these valued assets.
According to Chair of the Water Supply Review Committee, Doug Osier, the committee has been meeting regularly and reviewing the Water Supply Protection overlay ordinance, with plans to submit for review in August to the council.
“We need to look at the future, while balancing our needs now as a community.”
There shouldn’t be tradeoffs that impact our well being and our most important resource,” he said.
“We need to learn from the past and continuously improve,” he added.
Osier said he will have recommendations in August with new legislation to improve and protect vulnerable areas in town and establish guidelines for the future.
Two months ago, The Breeze reported on expert Lorraine Joubert urging the committee to be more proactive on water issues and protecting residents going forward.
School officials say they will be providing regular updates on the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.