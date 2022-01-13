GLOCESTER – Glocester residents and officials are remembering Town Council President Julien “Jay” Fogue as a straightforward person and good friend with incredible business acumen and an unbelievable life story who loved working for his town of Glocester.
Forgue died on Dec. 27 at Rhode Island Hospital at the age of 70 after a two-week stay in the hospital.
For the past three years, Forgue, a Republican, was a member of the Glocester Town Council, serving as president for the past year. In January of last year, he told The Valley Breeze he has “sat with English lords, sat with presidents.”
“It’s a worldly experience that I have,” he said.
Born in Providence, Forgue moved to Glocester in 1977 after traveling around the world buying and selling horses. He said he met with the president of Venezuela in the 1980s and raced a million-dollar horse in Hong Kong.
Forgue developed Glocester’s first planned unit development in the Cody Drive neighborhood, and later purchased Tourbillon Farm, where he ran his Tourbillon Trailer Sales and Service.
He said he became sick in 1994, and switched to selling horse trailers. He retired in 2019, spending his final years enjoying riding trail horses with his wife, Terry Quebec.
Forgue brought the many lessons he learned through his international business to Glocester, a place friends said he truly loved.
In his time on the council, Forgue helped reignite the Economic Development Commission, leaning as he did into maintaining the historic character of Chepachet while pushing for eclectic businesses such as artist-run galleries and boutiques.
In his January 2021 interview, he said his goal was to “make lemonade out of a lemon.”
Many admired Forgue for his straightforward, tell-it-like-it-is attitude. State Rep. Michael Chippendale said Forgue was never one to beat around the bush, and would tell a person the truth whether it was nice or not.
“I valued that. He was definitely a straight-to-the-point kind of guy,” Chippendale said.
Chippendale said he knew Forgue for 30 years before working together on their 2010 campaign for the Statehouse. He said Forgue contributed to a great friendship that he continued to enjoy for more than a decade.
Considering Forgue’s remarkable past, Chippendale said he admired that he remained humble.
“It is a testament to his character,” he said.
Of Forgue’s fascinating past, Chippendale said hearing his tales, a person would think he was full of it.
“But they were all true. Sometimes you’d have to pry it out of him, but it was all true,” Chippendale said.
Chippendale said Forgue loved Glocester, and made an impact on a community he truly loved. He said Forgue had a way of looking at any problem others might see as impossible fix and finding a solution.
“It was certainly one of the things that made him successful,” he said.
Glocester Town Councilor Will Worthy said Forgue was a one-of-a-kind man who will be greatly missed. He said Forgue brought business savvy to the town, as well as a friendly, welcoming personality. He added that Forgue’s accomplishments in his short time on the council and in Glocester are a testament to his character.
“He was a great man, a great guy. He’ll be greatly missed,” Worthy said.
Forgue leaves a son, Julien Forgue, four step-daughters, Whitney, Christina, Kyla and Dakota, and siblings Randy Forgue and his wife Janice and Lorraine Grimley and her husband Buddy.
A private funeral was held with a private burial with military honors at Acotes Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
