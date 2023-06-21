NORTH PROVIDENCE – Property owners who wish to appeal the town’s values on their homes or businesses will be allowed to do so after bills are sent out in July, according to representatives from the tax assessor’s office.
To this point, only an informal hearing process has taken place, but the formal process will start once bills are delivered. Owners will have 90 days from an Aug. 31 tax due date to make their appeals, according to officials.
The North Providence Breeze reported in March that local property values are up sharply in town, or about 37 percent, as they are in other area communities.
In the final budget approved last week, the residential tax rate dropped by about $6 per $1,000 from its current $22.81. The Breeze wasn’t able to determine the exact rate by press time.
Communities are required by law to “equalize” their tax rates downward to account for increased property values.
Though many residents who saw their property values go up by more than the average will see a tax increase, some will also see them stay about the same or go down.
North Providence residents are not seeing a budget-produced rate increase this year, with spending kept about level in the final budget approved last week.
The revaluation completed for property values as of Dec. 31, 2022, was a full revaluation, which is legally mandated to happen every 10 years.
Statistical revaluations are done every three years.
Those who have attended informal hearings received a notice by mail indicating whether their assessment was changed and what the new value is. If they still aren’t satisfied, they have the right to appeal to the tax assessor when they receive their tax bill.
