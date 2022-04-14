SMITHFIELD – Murders and bodies pile up in Rhode Island, with the main suspects centered at Bryant College in the fictional book, “A Disturbing Nature,” written by former Bryant University professor Brian Lebeau.
At 13 years old, Lebeau wrote a list of 51 goals he wanted to reach in his life. Now in his fifties, Lebeau said he’s accomplished most of his goals. At the bottom, he wrote either write a book or run for the President of the United States.
After retiring in 2016, selling a company that he said brought in $75 million annually, Lebeau set out to write a book. The presidency just didn’t feel as appetizing after a hand in California politics.
“The exposure was not something I was looking for,” Lebeau said.
The idea for “Disturbing Nature” came to Lebeau in 1989 in the form of a dream. He recalled growing up in Fall River in the 1970s, being able to play at all his friends’ houses except for one, where his father would chaperone him. His friend was a decade older. A stroke in middle school caused intellectual damage, so he acted the same age as Lebeau. Or was it that his friend was Black, Lebeau asked himself.
These questions started the story, “Disturbing Nature,” about an FBI investigator looking into more than a dozen local women found dead across New England. He and another character must wrestle with skeletons and ghosts to find the murderer.
Lebeau said he pulled much of his story from his life experiences as an economics professor, later working for the Department of Defense, and then owning his own company. He said he is grateful to the hundreds of people he’s worked with over the years who helped form characters in his novel.
Still, he kept going back to Bryant. Its scenery and location are where it all came together in his mind – not that during his time teaching, or after, were there murders on campus.
“The geography lent itself better to Bryant,” Lebeau said.
When writing his first draft, Lebeau understood that he was not a trained writer. He figured writing a significant, important novel would be similar to returning to college to learn writing. He hired tutors, editors, writers and more to help him with his process.
On the whole, from the first draft to publishing, “Disturbing Nature” took about five years.
When the pandemic hit, Lebeau needed to find a way to publish his book. Publishers were delaying new books for two years or more, so Lebeau created a publishing company. He hired women to help develop female characters, and a marketing company to teach him the ropes.
While he does not feel his book will do as well as if it were under a larger publishing company, for Lebeau, it is not about the money.
“We don’t necessarily have to have one career in our lifetimes. We live long enough now where we have the opportunity to do other things, pursue other passions,” Lebeau said.
Lebeau said he hopes his books will reach a younger audience, so he can teach them what he’s learned. He said he’s found a new passion in writing, and has written the second and third books in the “Disturbing Nature” series.
Initial reviews are looking good, he said. Though he’s prepared for a flop, Lebeau said he will keep writing and publishing as long as his body allows.
“I think I’ve been a writer at heart the entire time,” Lebeau said.
“A Disturbing Nature” is available as an eBook on Amazon, and will be released to major booksellers on May 10.
