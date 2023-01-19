WOONSOCKET – Members from the previous City Council say delays on the rehabilitation of the Armory building on South Main Street are due to actions of developer Brian Thibeault and have nothing to do with them.
During last week’s City Council meeting, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt told the current council that Thibeault did not have a very welcoming experience with the previous council, indicating a need for some sort of tax stabilization agreement. She added that previous interim Mayor Dan Gendron had misunderstood what the developer was trying to accomplish with the building.
“Contrary to her false assertions, the City Council did meet with Mr. Thibeault, on Jan. 8, 2020,” former City Council President Dan Gendron told The Breeze.
“He informed us that he was ready to move forward immediately upon purchase and that he planned to redevelop the Armory into an arts and events center,” he added.
Former City Councilor Jim Cournoyer said there was never a misunderstanding on what Thibeault was doing with the building. In June of 2020, the council abated certain taxes on the building to facilitate the sale of the building, he aid. The council also amended both the comprehensive plan and the zoning ordinance to change the designation of the property from residential to mixed use, said the former council members.
Neither Thibeault nor the mayor responded to requests for comment this week. The Breeze reported last week on the developer’s practice of buying properties and then “mothballing,” as he says, while working on other projects.
Both Cournoyer and Gendron said the mayor’s secretary, Susan Gaulin, had sent a compilation of the various projects Thibeault had been involved in with other communities, which the council had been made aware of when they met with Thibeault. There was no requested meeting in Gaulin’s previous email, said Gendron, and it had nothing to do with the plans for the Armory.
Gendron sent a followup email to Gaulin and the mayor noting that there was no meeting request in the June 2021 email, noted Cournoyer.
“The mayor then came back and asked for a meeting, at which point Council President Gendron provided a perfectly reasonable and rational response,” added Cournoyer, saying that Gendron had asked what the details of the meeting would entail, but the mayor never provided the requested information.
“We all assumed that Mr. Thibeault was not moving forward due to his issues in Pawtucket in connection with the illegal marijuana grow that The Valley Breeze reported on,” said Gendron.
Cournoyer added that neither Thibeault nor the mayor submitted a proposal for a tax stabilization agreement.
“Mr. Thibeault moved forward with the purchase and, frankly, has not proceeded as he had suggested he would when we met with him,” Cournoyer said.
Baldelli-Hunt’s comments that “it wasn’t a very welcoming experience” is typical nonsensical behavior from her, said Gendron.
“The fact that Mr. Thibeault has failed to move forward as promised is on him, not the City Council,” he said.
