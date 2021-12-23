LINCOLN – Quilters and crafters have a new spot. Blackstone Quilting Company, is coming to Lincoln, where Ryco’s used to be.
Sisters Jessica Vincent, Whitney Tondreau and Robynne Vieira were among the locals left heartbroken when Pat Ryan announced in the fall that she’d be closing Ryco’s Creative Sewing after 32 years on Carrington Street in Lincoln.
Like many others, the sisters said Ryco was their go-to local shop for longarm quilting services and the fabric, patterns, thread and notions for their various projects. Together, they decided to purchase some of Ryco’s longarm machines and quality fabrics to establish Blackstone Quilting Company. Tondreau had one longarm machine, and the sisters purchased two more from Ryan.
They’re currently working on restocking materials and re-configuring the retail space, which is located in a former Lonsdale mill building. Vincent told The Breeze that they’ll be occupying the front portion of the former Ryco’s. “We wanted to fill that void in the community,” Vincent said, adding that Ryan has been supportive of their plans. “We’re not trying to be Ryco, but a lot of the stuff that was really popular with Pat’s business is what we’ll be offering. We have lots of new inventory coming in.”
They’re planning to open in mid-January, and will be open five days per week and most holidays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Lincoln Town Council was set to discuss/approve Blackstone Quilting’s holiday sales license on Tuesday.
Once open, Vincent said they’ll offer longarm quilting services and machine rentals, bolt and pre-cut fabrics, notions, patterns and kids. They also plan to offer classes.
“Our goal is to be an inspiring retail destination for local quilters, sewers and fabric artists of all ages and interests,” she said.
The website blackstonequiltingco.com, which is also under construction, offers a signup form for the company’s newsletter for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.