LINCOLN – Lincoln schools hosted retired FBI Special Agent Katherine Schweit, who specializes in active shooter incidents, to teach administrators how to identify potential threats in schools.
During the March 24 presentation, Schweit spoke to educators and other officials from across the state about the violence landscape, as well as mass and active shooter data and the “contagion impact.”
According to an FBI study shared by Schweit, there have been 434 mass shooting incidents in the U.S. from 2000 through 2021. In these shootings, there have been 3,258 total casualties, and 1,203 of those resulted in death.
She also said that in her research, she found around 40 percent of active shooters are suicidal, and “their grievance makes them want to take others with them.”
Schweit said some behaviors of concern to look out for include recent acquisition of weapons, changes in appearance, violent or unsettling social media posts, fascination with previous shootings or mass attacks, interest in explosives, stopping prescription medication usage, and real or perceived personal losses.
These red flags are referred to as “leakages,” and may be early warning signs of someone’s intent to commit a violent act.
If people are aware of these behaviors and try to intervene, it is possible they may prevent a mass shooting from occurring, as 77 percent of mass shooters spend over a week planning, and 46 percent spend a week or more preparing, said Schweit.
The Department of Justice, the FBI and Schweit encourage anyone who finds themselves in an active shooter situation to “run, hide, fight.” She also recommends that people get certified through the “Stop The Bleed” course, teachingcitizens how to stop a wounded individual from bleeding out and dying.
“Sadly, as the events of last week in Colorado and this week in Nashville have shown us, we need to be prepared for these tragic and sad events. This has been a harsh reality for educators for over 24 years,” said Lincoln Supt. Lawrence Filippelli.
Lincoln schools have many safety measures in place, including bulletproof glass at the high school entrances, school resource officers, ID checks required to enter schools, and state-of-the-art cameras. Mental health resources are also available to students.
Filippelli said bringing in Schweit “was another step in keeping our students, staff and community safe.”
The statewide conference was organized by Lincoln staff and was made possible through partnerships with SENTRY and Jimmie Oxley from URI. Oxley is the co-director of URI’s Center of Excellence in Explosives, Detection, Mitigation, and Response, largely supported by the Department of Homeland Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.