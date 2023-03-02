BURRILLVILLE – What was once a restaurant and activity center filled with laughter and memories for area families now sits as an empty building at 1950 Broncos Highway, but there’s plenty of potential here for new opportunities.
It was Mr. Doughboy’s, Sweet Caroline’s and Oakley’s before it became Chapman’s restaurant as of January 2022.
The restaurant was purchased by Jack and Laura Chapman of Uxbridge, Mass., for $500,000 and converted to be Chapman’s on Route 102, where it had operated before as Oakley’s since 2017.
Woonsocket City Councilor Scott McGee, also a real estate agent at RE/MAX Properties, said the Chapmans operated for about a year before they considered putting the property up for sale while still having a full menu ready to go.
“He opened the same day the bridge closed,” said McGee. The Mohegan Bridge, which is just down the road from Chapman’s, did close in January of last year.
“So that really killed them,” McGee said.
The building, which was built in 1962 and sits on 3.5 acres, is in turn-key condition, according to McGee. The total list or leasing price is $699,900.
The building is registered with a full food and liquor license and has batting cages, a game room, and a small mini golf course. What is not seen from the street view is where the original owner built a train track that went all around the building down to the road. Also in the building includes a top floor with a restroom, and another adjacent room that can possibly fit up to 30 people, according to McGee.
The restaurant also used to offer go-karting.
“It’s in great shape,” said McGee.
He explained that if they don’t resell the property, they hope to reopen the restaurant, but the owner will need some time.
McGee said there are so many possibilities for this place.
“I mean you look at a single-family home, a decent one, you go through this, you can run your own business,” he said.
There are a couple of businesses in the area, including Uncle Ronnie’s that make the area very friendly for business, especially for newcomers, said McGee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.