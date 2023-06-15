LINCOLN – Local poet, parent and Cape Verdean immigrant Mariadaluz Fortes shared with Lincoln Middle School students about her journey as a writer and healing through poetry.
LMS 7th-grade English teacher Kileen Gilroy was teaching her students a lesson on the Harlem Renaissance and creating art detailing social issues when one of her students told her that his mother was a poet.
“My student, Mekhi Andrade, was saying his mom, Mariadaluz, wrote poetry. I read some of her work and so many of the things she was writing about had common threads with the Harlem Renaissance. I saw themes of healing through poetry, expressing how you feel, bringing attention to social change and cathartic writing,” said Gilroy.
Together, Andrade and Gilroy planned the May 26 event featuring Fortes and her poetry.
“I made a slide show and wrote an acrostic poem for my mom and I introduced her on stage,” said Andrade. “I also did sound checks and set up chairs and music.”
During the event, Fortes shared four poems, encompassing her immigration journey, healing through writing and overcoming fear. Fortes also took questions.
“The students were really engaged and interested,” said Gilroy. “It’s easy to get a guest speaker, but it’s incredibly challenging to get one that captures the attention of middle school students, and Mariadaluz was able to do that.”
Fortes, who has been writing since she was 16, said the most popular poems she read were “A Love Letter to Middle School Prince and Princess” and “My Cape Verdean Dream in America.”
“We are the hidden gems of past generations who blended in to fit in. Now, we stand out; we stand tall and proud. We are Cape Verdean Dream in America,” reads the poem.
Gilroy told The Breeze it was this poem in particular that especially reminded her of the Harlem Renaissance.
“It’s about embracing who you are while pursuing the American Dream, and hoping for something bigger while holding on to your own identity,” she said.
Following the event, students anonymously submitted feedback to Gilroy, who compiled the comments into a poem for Fortes.
Some of the comments included: “I learned that all wounds eventually heal. I took that quote away from that performance,” and, “I learned that poetry is not just a form of writing. It is a way of healing and a way to get your mind off other things. It is another way to express yourself without talking.”
“Seeing that, I was speechless, and I’m never speechless,” said Fortes. “Having young people love, learn and appreciate my art was so powerful.”
Andrade, who proclaimed himself his mom’s biggest fan, said seeing her speak was “like a dream,” and that she inspires him to write poetry.
Gilroy described the event as “hopeful, beautiful and almost sacred,” and said that to her, the most important aspect of the experience was being able to showcase a “student leading an event with support from Lincoln and the promotion of community involvement to foster real life educational experiences and opportunities for students.”
Fortes has one book out now called “Healing Through Poetry: Engagement Ring of Deception,” and is preparing to release her second book, “Healing Through Poetry: Gift to my People.” Visit www.daluzpoetry.com for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.