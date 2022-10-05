NORTH PROVIDENCE – Supt. Joseph Goho, during last week’s School Committee meeting, provided an update on the School Department’s search for a new, full-time athletic director to replace Glenn Williams, who has said he intends to retire this year.
Goho said he was happy to report that they had 45 applicants for the athletic director position as of a deadline for applications, both from internal and external candidates. A hiring committee has been formed, he said, which includes the principals from the high school and both middle schools, along with teachers and parents from all three schools.
Goho said they hadn’t conducted any interviews as of last Wednesday’s meeting, but said they’re in the process of reviewing the applications to determine which candidate meet the criteria established in the job posting. Then, interviews will commence in the coming weeks.
If they choose to hire from within, Goho said they’d use the contract terms for that person as defined by the current collective bargaining agreement. If they hire an external candidate, Goho said they’ll use the contract template for non-certified administrators, which has been tweaked to fit the position of a full-time athletic director.
He stressed that there’s been “no pre-determination” on whether they’ll hire an inside or outside candidate.
The plan, he said, is to hopefully have someone appointed by early next month so there’s some overlap with Williams, who is retiring around Christmas break. From that point forward, they’d bring in a full-time athletic director to split time between the high school and two middle schools.
The committee voted to approve the updated athletic director contract template.
In other staffing news, the committee voted to establish a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor agreement. Goho said North Providence was fortunate to attract and hire Sgt. Jose Lobos, an experienced JROTC instructor.
He and school board member Chuck Pollock, who helped bring the JROTC program to North Providence this year, visited the classroom about a week ago. Goho said he’s “pleased to report that everything is moving in a really positive direction.”
The committee also voted to approve new job descriptions for a district data director and for a special education mentor (a position funded by federal COVID relief funds with no impact on the budget, Goho said).
School committee member Anthony Marciano raised the idea of hiring more student resource officers, or SROs. One officer currently covers all five elementary schools, and he asked whether the district could “look into the feasibility of adding more SROs” from a budgetary standpoint.
Chairperson Frank Pallotta said the lack of manpower has been an issue, but asked the administration to put together a report and come back to the committee next month with more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.