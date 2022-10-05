NORTH PROVIDENCE – Supt. Joseph Goho, during last week’s School Committee meeting, provided an update on the School Department’s search for a new, full-time athletic director to replace Glenn Williams, who has said he intends to retire this year.

Goho said he was happy to report that they had 45 applicants for the athletic director position as of a deadline for applications, both from internal and external candidates. A hiring committee has been formed, he said, which includes the principals from the high school and both middle schools, along with teachers and parents from all three schools.

