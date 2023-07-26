PAWTUCKET – Downtown Pawtucket has been stuck in a perpetual conversation about what could be, with each new thought and idea offering reminders of discussions from decades ago.
But city officials say they’re hoping the next big initiative, tied to significant public financial investments on Main Street and in the downtown area, will be the game-changer needed here, building on what’s already being done by private developers, including Leslie Moore.
In early August of 1972, workers placed signs announcing an experimental pedestrian mall that would provide a test for how such a change might work permanently.
The three-day “Pawtucket Mall study” to replace cars with foot traffic led to a story in The Journal Bulletin detailing “mixed reactions” to the change on Main Street from High Street to Park Place, along with other nearby streets. Some visitors said they didn’t think it would work on a permanent basis.
According to articles reviewed by The Breeze with help from Tim McDuff at the Elizabeth J. Johnson Pawtucket History Research Center in the Pawtucket Library, consultants were working on developing a concept for renewal in what was termed the “northern” end of downtown or the central business district and the possibility of incorporating a pedestrian mall as part of the plan.
By the end of 1978, a month after the opening of the new $850,000 downtown garage under then-Mayor Dennis Lynch, bids were being prepared for a permanent change to establish a pedestrian mall. The cost of the “Pawtucket Plaza/Auto Restricted Zone” project, expected at the time to be ready for Christmas of 1979, was tabbed at about $2 million, with the state and federal governments picking up 83 percent of the cost and the city paying the rest from its Community Development Block Grant program.
A February 1979 Journal story detailed how turning a four-block section of Main Street and three adjoining streets into a walkway was a public commitment to a business district concept that had been debated for years.
The plaza ended up opening in late September of 1980, and two weeks later, the City Council voted to name the pedestrian plaza the “Lawrence A. McCarthy Mall” after the first mayor elected under the city charter and whose administration was said to have launched the urban renewal process.
But all the buzz and anticipation began to fizzle in the first months of 1981, with a Journal headline in June reading, “Is Pawtucket’s mall bad for business? Merchants want cars back downtown.”
Construction of a new downtown canopy still proceeded in 1982, but February of that year also saw new Mayor Henry S. Kinch saying he believed that auto traffic needed to return. A May 28 story in The Pawtucket Times stated that the city was targeting a July 1 opening for plaza traffic. That story came a day after another with a headline, “More closings pummel plaza” and weeks after a story that the state would allow a return of car and bus traffic for one year.
An August 1982 headline in The Times stated that “pomp pumps up plaza’s reopening to traffic,” featuring a photo of smiling city leaders cutting the ribbon on the abandonment of the project.
Planners blamed merchants for lack of proper marketing, while merchants blamed officials for a debacle that lasted less than two years.
“They gave up on it really quickly,” said McDuff, a buff on all things Pawtucket history. “It was a very short experience.”
The canopies constructed over the mall were left up until 1985 or so, said McDuff, but they represented little more than a reminder of unrealized economic development dreams.
“It was too late after I-95 had already changed everyone’s shopping patterns, and too early for everyone to want walkable everything,” said McDuff.
Many mistakes have been made related to the city’s downtown over many years of plans that have come, gone, then come again, said McDuff. One of the biggest, he said, was the development of so much elderly housing for those with restricted income.
“They’re not using the stores,” he said. “You didn’t bring in spending people, and because you used federal dollars, every one of those is a ticking time bomb to become low-income housing. We’re still dealing with that today.”
The municipal garage was a great addition, he said, but it too struggled to get people to change their habits. Many people won’t go to a store if they can’t park right in front of it.
The downtown circulator lasted a lot longer than the mall, said McDuff, and Mayor Donald Grebien’s elimination of it, removing several one-ways, was a good thing. There are people who still don’t realize East Avenue is a two-way street, he said.
Anthony Hebert, economic and cultural affairs officer for Pawtucket, told The Breeze this week that major investments are being planned in the downtown. Working with Jan Brodie and the Pawtucket Foundation, reinvesting in the downtown is one of the Commerce Department’s top priorities, he said.
Stakeholder workshops have been happening over the past few months, and actual construction could start next spring, according to Hebert, with much fleshing out of the plan still to be done.
There is no exact dollar figure planned to come from American Rescue Plan Act funds and invested into downtown, said Hebert, but the ballpark number is $4 million.
Asked how this project will be different from past ones, Hebert, who has been with the city for five years, said the amount of funding available, representing a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” coming after COVID and with all the federal funds available, is the real difference. There is a specific focus and intention on using the money the right way, he told The Breeze, directing it straight into the downtown.
“It’s the top priority of my department, and along with Jan Brodie, we’re laser-focused on getting it right and reactivating the downtown,” he said.
The focus is on the business community here, he said, providing them with direct support, attracting new commercial tenants to vacant spaces, and overall having a goal to reactivate and revive the downtown area and “make it what it once was.”
A consultant will come on board later this year to flesh out the plan more, but public infrastructure improvements, similar to the original parking garage construction and recent enhancements of the garage, will be about “a lot of little things that add up to something big,” said Hebert, including sidewalk improvements, roadway enhancements, crosswalks, more public art, more green infrastructure and street trees, all to make downtown a more attractive place to do business and nicer to walk around.
Nothing is finalized as of yet, he said, but they’re looking at investments in signage and facade improvements for businesses, as well as signage to better help people get around, all making the downtown more aesthetically pleasing.
The focus is on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue, he said, as well as where the roads come around to Exchange Street and Broad Street.
“It’s an exciting project, and we’re doing our best to flesh it out,” he said, adding that they’re hoping to have some things better finalized in the next month, then launching a number of initiatives and programs as funding starts to hit the streets. Residents should start seeing some construction next spring, he said.
The Main Street area has lost several businesses recently, including Stillwater Books, and some critics have said the losses could have been avoided. Resident Lisa Beade, in her own plan for revitalizing the downtown area delivered to Mayor Donald Grebien, said, among other things, that the bus hub that Stillwater Books relied on for walk-in traffic should be restored, and a shuttle should be run between there and the new train station.
