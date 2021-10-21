SMITHFIELD – More than 40 business owners and Smithfield residents attended the Smithfield Business Forum Monday night, with questions ranging from the availability of loans to the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the purpose of the forum was to inform business owners about available resources, gather information on the needs of participants, and create networking between people to possibly ignite new business partnerships and opportunities.
The town brought in economy and business lobbyists from several Rhode Island business associations to offer expertise and advice to business owners.
Jesse Saglio, of Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, said Rhode Island is ranked number three in the U.S. for resuming normalcy, according to CNN. They said that is important because it means opportunity for growth.
Saglio said Commerce focuses on small businesses coming out of the pandemic, and has put in a “tremendous amount of tough activity” to financially support small businesses in Rhode Island. He said the agency offers loans and grants to distribute funds to business across the states, and issues loans, assist with business plans, marketing, and more.
He said he hopes to push another round of Take It Outside Grants, which help small businesses to stay up and running outdoors during the winter months. He said the first round included heaters and outdoor seating, but now that business owners have more time, they may expand grants to fund other areas such as ventilation systems, pavement parking and more.
Saglio said it is important to build the community to become a place where people want to live by investing in quality of life amenities, particularly with people working remotely.
Town infrastructure projects, especially adding technology pipes, are really important desirable factors for companies to “land and expand” in towns, he said.
Liz Catucci, president of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, said there are many creative ways to use Take It Outside grant money, including landscaping, drive-thrus, mobile businesses and more.
She said few people were thinking outside the box in the first rounds, and those items need to be included in the grant application.
“If there’s money there, I think we should creatively think about how we are going to get it,” Catucci said.
Catucci said her organization hosts about one forum per week to educate and help businesses in northern Rhode Island, as well as hosting job fairs.
“The chamber is your ‘you got a guy’ to help with issues with the state,” Catucci said, adding that their relationships with those in government will help connect business owners with people who can help.
“Don’t hesitate to call and reach out,” she said.
Hannah Purcell Martin, of Revive the Roots, asked if there was funding for nonprofits, while others said they’re looking to move business from a brick-and-mortar locations to home offices.
Catucci recommended that companies reach out to Commerce or the Chamber to discuss opportunities and grants, as well as connect with other business owners. She said the best thing business owners can do is to contact legislators and express the importance of another round of funding.
