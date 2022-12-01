CUMBERLAND – Forty invitations have gone out to residents and potential participants in the planned future Arnold Mills Historic District in advance of an informational meeting planned for tonight, Dec. 1.
As of early this week, only two people had responded, said Cumberland Historic District Commission Chairperson Joyce Hindle-Koutsogiane, but they’re hoping for more.
The meeting, set for 6 p.m. at Arnold Mills Methodist Church, 690 Nate Whipple Highway, will include a presentation on the benefits of being part of a historic district.
“The proposed Arnold Mills Historic District would recognize and preserve the historical significance, architectural integrity, and village character of this important neighborhood,” states the invitation letter to property owners. “The Cumberland Historic District Commission, created in 1987, supports the preservation of the historic fabric of our town through the administration of local historic district standards and guidelines.”
Such districts contain groups of older buildings that are well-preserved or significant examples of their architectural styles.
Districts collectively preserve the “visual qualities and ambiance of the past,” the letter states. They:
• Protect neighborhood investments in historic properties;
• Promote the increased value of properties at a greater rate than the local market overall;
• Encourage better quality design through consistent, transparent design guidelines;
• Are vehicles for education as a tangible link to the past;
• And, most importantly, give property owners a voice in the future development of their neighborhoods.
Enclosed for recipients’ review was a copy of the commission’s property owner’s guide, which is based on federal standards approved by the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission.
The HDC reviews all proposed demolition, new construction, or major exterior alterations within the district. Paint colors, interior work and simple repairs not changing the appearance of the structure, such as replacing damaged clapboards, repairing window frames, or re-roofing to match the existing roof are not subject to review.
“The commission is very cognizant of the costs of maintaining historic properties,” it states. “We make every effort to balance the preservation of historic properties within the means of each homeowner.”
Town consultant Epsilon Associates is working to generate interest in being part of the zoning overlay district.
The town previously received an $8,000 certified local government grant from the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission to hire a consultant to help in the local designation of the Arnold Mills Historic District.
Epsilon, in its proposal, emphasized Cumberland’s goal to expand the Arnold Mills Historic Overlay District, one of nine local historic districts.
Public outreach is focused on convincing homeowners of the merits of being part of the district, including that the Historic District Commission is reasonable in its preservation standards.
