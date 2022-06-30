FOSTER – The Foster Ambulance Corps has accepted a last-ditch option to remain open that would keep the ambulance service running for at least three more months. The option was presented by South Foster Volunteer Fire Company Chief Gordon Brayton.
The Town Council accepted the verbal agreement, though no written contract was provided during Tuesday’s meeting. The agreement would allow South Foster Fire to lease two FAC emergency vehicles and its building for $1 per month for three months. The town will also pay $50,000 to the FAC to house the vehicles and keep the services operating.
In April, the FAC announced that it was no longer financially viable, and would need additional funds, $440,000, from the town to continue providing emergency medical services to Foster residents. The FAC already received $320,000 budgeted from the town, and received an additional $100,000 earlier this year to stay afloat until July 1.
For more than 51 years, the FAC was solvent and run mostly by volunteers. After COVID, FAC administrators said it was no longer able to be run by volunteers, and needed to employ EMS professionals to cover at least one shift around the clock.
With a tight budget for the 2022-2023 year, Foster officials said they did not have the additional funding available for the non-profit service.
Town Council President Denise DiFranco suggested keeping the FAC operating with the additional $50,000 per month budget once before, but FAC representatives did not immediately agree. Eventually, both parties agreed on $155,000 for three months, while South Foster Fire looks into streamlining emergency services, DiFranco said.
“We’re a small town with four different departments (fire and ambulance). We want to see how we can streamline this to be more fiscally sound,” she said.
DiFranco said members of the FAC and South Foster Fire will work together to provide ambulance services. She said some FAC employees will continue to work per diem.
“I’m thrilled. I thank Gordy (Brayton) and his group. Thank the FAC for working with them and coming up with a solution that is agreeable with both parties,” DiFranco said.
In the meantime, Town Councilor Heidi Rogers, who volunteered at the FAC previously and currently volunteers EMS service with Moosup Valley, said she worked with the Foster Fire Department to find an ambulance to respond to medical services should the FAC close on July 1. Together, the group found one ambulance, a 2015 Freightliner with 170,000 miles on it, in Florida within a budget that suited the needs of the town.
“Everything is good, everything works, it’s mechanically sound,” Rogers said.
Rogers negotiated a price at $55,000, with a discount of $3,500 to help the town cover transportation costs. The council voted against authorizing the purchase of the ambulance, saying that should further negotiations with the FAC not work out, it could revisit purchasing a vehicle in three months.
Rogers said the move to continue to work with the FAC, which refused to reveal financial records to the council or to give the ambulance to the Fire Department to continue rescue services, is “shady.”
DiFranco said there is no need for three ambulances in Foster, but if things begin to fall apart again, it may be an option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.