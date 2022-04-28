FOSTER – The Foster Ambulance Corps needs an additional $440,000 injected into its budget or it will close on July 1 or sooner, said Commander Ginny Colwell.
Colwell said Foster residents must understand the jeopardy that the FAC, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is facing. She said the FAC and town are working closely to find solutions to the problem. The FAC strongly opposes outsourcing ambulances services, which the Town Council is considering. So far, Colwell said, Foster’s estimates for private ambulance service are around $620,500, which is less than needed for the FAC.
In previous years, the $320,000 budget was enough. Now, needing to pay for two emergency medical services employees for coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the FAC needs an annual budget of $770,500, said Jon Vorro of the FAC.
The Foster Town Council supplied an additional $100,000 to the FAC budget this year to keep the service open until July, adding it to the FAC’s $180,000 allocation from the town. Colwell said the FAC brings in an additional $150,000 in third-party billing.
Over the past 51 years, the FAC has been solvent and run mostly by volunteers. It purchased its trucks and equipment with money paid by insurance companies for rescue services, at no cost to taxpayers or additional funds from the town.
Colwell said it is important to convey to Foster residents how the FAC went from a successful department to being in dire need of funding. She and and members of her staff said it’s due to a combined effect the FAC previously warned the council would happen.
First, Colwell said, the Affordable Care Act greatly reduced insurance reimbursements paid to the FAC. Later, a change in insurance policies reduced the reimbursements further. Colwell said reimbursement rates are down to less than 18 percent of the total charges.
“What we bill is not what we get,” she said.
The FAC also does not want to bill senior residents for payments over what insurance covers.
“They already pay taxes, they shouldn’t have to pay more,” Colwell said.
The bottom line, Colwell said, is the town needs to make up for the shortfall.
“If an acceptable solution is not reached, the Foster Ambulance Corps will not be able to operate. Foster residents will then be relying on mutual aid from surrounding towns, depending on their availability, increasing response time and delaying medical care,” Colwell said.
Foster and other nearby towns often rely on mutual aid when ambulance units are already on another call when a second call comes in.
Then, like many other rural towns, Colwell said COVID affected the volunteer rates at the FAC. Some were fearful of interacting with patients with COVID-19, others were concerned about contracting the virus themselves, while others felt the burden of volunteer work on top of working a job to pay the bills.
“COVID was a huge stake to the heart,” she said.
Colwell said public safety entities throughout the nation, especially in rural communities, are finding it necessary to operate with 24/7 paid emergency medical services employees.
According to Colwell, some volunteers pulled five or six shifts a week, which was too much and not maintainable, she said.
She said the FAC is also struggling to find quality hires. She said even increasing the hourly rate is not doing much to attract certified EMS professionals.
“It’s a huge commitment with huge amounts of training,” Colwell said.
Finding volunteers to fill the shifts is not feasible, Colwell said.
Volunteer Melanie Wedoff, vice president of the FAC, said she can no longer afford to volunteer. Her certification, which needs to be renewed every two years, is up soon and she does not have the time or financial commitment to invest in a volunteer position.
Wedoff is in nursing school and does not have the time to go through an extensive training course, never mind keep up with the hours needed for volunteers.
“I need to focus on my career now, I unfortunately can’t do the volunteer work. It was not an easy decision,” Wedoff said.
With the increase in the cost of living, Wedoff said any extra shifts she’s picking up need to be paid, whether at the FAC or elsewhere.
The issue is that Foster is already up against a 4 percent tax increase due to increases in its portion of the Foster-Glocester Regional School District budget.
Vorro said allowing a private company to use the FAC building would keep costly liability with the town.
Colwell suggested using American Rescue Plan Act money to supplement the budget until a more permanent fix can be created. She said she is getting mixed messages from the Town Council and Town Hall on whether federal ARPA fund can be used to plug the FAC budget.
As things stand, the FAC plans to request that the town switch to a fire tax situation for the FAC, which would tax residents directly for the ambulance service rather than go through the town for a budget. Its implementation would need voter approval, and would be put on the November ballot.
Colwell said a fire and ambulance tax is typical, and would be sent out as a separate tax bill than from the town. The FAC would build its budget to be approved by voters, and send out its own tax bills.
“It’s not an additional tax. It’s a percentage of the tax that goes to the town that will be diverted to the ambulance corps,” she said.
