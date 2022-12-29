FOSTER/GLOCESTER – Foster and Glocester kept to the beat of their drums this year as both ignored state voting trends, opted for Republicans in the election, and continued progress at their own pace.
All five seats on the Town Council in Foster and Glocester went to endorsed Republicans.
In Foster, all four incumbents and newcomer Steven Bellucci were elected to the council. Denise DiFranco retained her seat as council president, with Bellucci taking the vice President seat.
On the state level, incumbent District 40 Republican Rep. Michael Chippendale stayed in office, as well as incumbent District 21 Sen. Gordon Rogers.
In Glocester, incumbent Republicans were joined by newcomers Cheryl Greathouse and Jonathan Burlingame, a former member of the Glocester School Committee.
Incumbents William Reichert and David LaPlante, both independents, were not re-elected.
Both Foster and Glocester School Committee members become part of the nine-member non-partisan regional Foster-Glocester School Committee. In Foster, incumbent Shelley Pezza won her re-election bid, as well as Eileen Cook, both at 28 percent of the vote. In Glocester, newcomer Marc Rizzo joined the board.
Development remained slow in Foster, including plans for a new $3 million Police Department. In August, the Police Station Building Committee Chairperson Joe Walsh said progress was “obscenely slow-paced” due to post-COVID inflation costs. Plans for the building were scaled back, Walsh said, while the committee seeks grants to pay for the bond project.
The Purple Cat is getting new life in Glocester as Smithfield developer Al Costantino and co-developer Meshell Adamo began construction for plans of the Purple Cat Antique and Refine Center. The development will feature six buildings, including eight one-bedroom apartments, five retail units, and a central courtyard with the main building being a large, barn-like antique center.
Mid-summer, the trolley car that served as the Purple Cat Restaurant was revealed during demolition with Costantino and Adamo promising to restore the antique car to later serve as an ice cream stand.
Foster faced a near crisis in April when the Foster Ambulance Corps revealed it did not have enough funds to stay open past July due to increased salary costs. The Town Council agreed to supply the additional $440,000 to stay afloat, and they continue to work for a better solution.
Foster continued to make some small strides in fighting blight on Route 6, with some progress as the long-leaning and deteriorated sign for the former Candlestick Inn was razed following a citation from Building Official that it was unsafe and required demolition.
Route 6 also saw a new light at the intersection at Cucumber Hill Road to prevent left-turning accidents.
Finally, Foster residents pushed back against a proposed rodeo on Central Pike despite a positive recommendation from the Planning Board. Owner Juan Gonzalez said he put plans on hold to work with abutters’ concerns before attempting to create a two-day rodeo on the rural road.
In Foster, Capt. Isaac Paine was named a Blue Ribbon School for the improvement in the math state assessment scores and held a day-long celebration for students, teachers and staff.
Glocester continued to work to prevent the trash from flying out of vehicles on the way to the dump that is causing litter on roadways and local ponds by issuing Code Red warnings to residents.
In March, the world watched the premiere of “Rescued by Ruby” on Netflix, which featured followed the story of the rescue of a Glocester youth by Rhode Island State Police Cpl. Daniel O’Neil and his unlikely K9 companion, a rescue dog.
Later that month, Supt. Micheal Barnes announced his retirement after working more than 34 years in the district. While he remained superintendent of the Foster School District, former Ponaganset High School Principal Renee Palazzo took over the role in May.
